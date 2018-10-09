Brexit Deadlock Poses Acute Risk to Ireland's Rebound -- Update

By Paul Hannon

Ireland is growing faster than any other European economy but the budget its government is due to announce Tuesday will be notably cautious for one reason: Brexit.

Ireland's close trade and financial ties with the U.K. mean Britain's departure from the European Union poses a greater threat to Ireland's economy than to any of the other 26 remaining members of the bloc.

The U.K. so far hasn't negotiated a withdrawal agreement with the EU, leaving uncertainty high over future U.K.-EU relations. The two sides are currently intensifying negotiations to resolve two important sticking points, both critical for Ireland: how to avoid a physical border emerging after Brexit between Ireland and Northern Ireland and the future shape of EU-U.K. trade relations.

The economic disruption would be greatest if the U.K. were to leave the bloc next March without a new agreement on trade, and without a period in which businesses could adjust to new barriers and regulations.

After a severe property crash a decade ago, Ireland has recovered to become one of the world's fastest-growing economies. The government now expects growth, as measured by gross domestic product, to increase by 7.2% in 2018, making it the fastest-growing in Europe.

Irish officials accept that measure is exaggerated by the tax-management activities of the many international businesses based in Ireland, including U.S. tech giants such as Apple, Facebook and Alphabet Inc.'s Google. They also view a recent surge in tax revenues from company profits as a likely temporary adjustment to recent U.S. tax changes.

The government has indicated that, in the budget for 2018, some taxes will be cut and public spending will rise. But it will stress the need to balance the books so as to be able to respond to any unanticipated setbacks as the U.K. leaves the EU.

Speaking to members of his right-of-center party Saturday, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said the budget for 2019 will be "Brexit-proof."

"We'll balance the books," he said. "So if we need to borrow after Brexit we'll be able to do so. We'll have a rainy-day fund that we can dip into to help businesses and farms to adapt if we need to."

This is unusually cautious stance since Mr. Varadkar may face an election in the coming 12 months, and a boom-time budget offers an opportunity to boost voters' take-home pay through significantly lower taxes.

Mr. Varadkar's Fine Gael party lacks a majority in Ireland's parliament, and governs under an agreement with the opposition Fianna Fáil party that expires after the budget. If a new agreement can't be negotiated, fresh elections will be necessary.

In a July report, the International Monetary Fund estimated Ireland's economy would be 2.5% smaller if the U.K. does agree a new free-trade agreement with the EU, and 4% smaller if it doesn't.

In the two budgets since the U.K. voted to leave the bloc, the Irish government has announced a series of programs to help businesses prepare for Brexit, including a EUR300 million loan scheme. In recent months it has urged executives to prepare for a no-deal separation, but a June survey of small and medium-size businesses found only 28% had any kind of Brexit plan in place.

