Brexit : Eurotunnel is ready for Brexit

A quarter of all goods traded between the UK and the EU pass through the Channel Tunnel

Since the referendum in 2016, Eurotunnel (Paris:GET) has worked with the two governments to provide its customers with the fastest and simplest route across the Channel, no matter the outcome on 31 October.

For the 22 million passengers who use the Shuttle and Eurostar trains through the Tunnel, there will be no change to the immigration formalities they pass through today. Additional VAT refund services will be available if needed on our terminals.

For goods, there will be new regulations in the event of a no deal, with a system of per-declaration in the customs systems on each side of the Channel before trucks arrive on the terminals in Folkestone and Coquelles. To be ready to continue to offer the 5,000 trucks which pass through the Tunnel every day, Eurotunnel has made the following investments:

The creation of two « Pit stops », one in Folkestone and one in Coquelles, which regroup all the checks and controls already conducted by Eurotunnel before boarding. In future these will also enable the scanning of customs documents. These Pit Stops and their specially trained operators will check 20 trucks at a time in just a few short minutes.



Trucks which are declared « Green Route » by Customs officials will cross exactly as they do today

For trucks that the authorities want to check in more detail (« Orange Route »):

A new Customs and Sanitary/Phytosanitary control zone has been built on the Coquelles terminal. 9 inspection bays and 100 parking places are available for the French authorities to check goods coming from the UK, without disrupting through traffic

The construction of a 240 space secure parking zone for trucks heading for the UK.

for trucks heading for the UK. The construction of new, « Eurotunnel Customs Support » jobs to help drivers get their paperwork in order for the controls, if needed.

C. £130 billion of goods pass through the Channel Tunnel each year, equivalent to 26% of trade between the UK and the EU.

Following the visit by the two French and British ministers today, Michael Gove and Gerald Darmanin, Eurotunnel is Ready for Brexit no matter the outcome on 31 October. The preparations are visible in more detail on social media through a series of clips and photos under the hashtag #BrexitandBeyond.

