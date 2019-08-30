Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Brexit : Eurotunnel is ready for Brexit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 03:22pm EDT

A quarter of all goods traded between the UK and the EU pass through the Channel Tunnel

Regulatory News:

Since the referendum in 2016, Eurotunnel (Paris:GET) has worked with the two governments to provide its customers with the fastest and simplest route across the Channel, no matter the outcome on 31 October.

For the 22 million passengers who use the Shuttle and Eurostar trains through the Tunnel, there will be no change to the immigration formalities they pass through today. Additional VAT refund services will be available if needed on our terminals.

For goods, there will be new regulations in the event of a no deal, with a system of per-declaration in the customs systems on each side of the Channel before trucks arrive on the terminals in Folkestone and Coquelles. To be ready to continue to offer the 5,000 trucks which pass through the Tunnel every day, Eurotunnel has made the following investments:

  • The creation of two « Pit stops », one in Folkestone and one in Coquelles, which regroup all the checks and controls already conducted by Eurotunnel before boarding. In future these will also enable the scanning of customs documents. These Pit Stops and their specially trained operators will check 20 trucks at a time in just a few short minutes.

    Trucks which are declared « Green Route » by Customs officials will cross exactly as they do today

For trucks that the authorities want to check in more detail (« Orange Route »):

  • A new Customs and Sanitary/Phytosanitary control zone has been built on the Coquelles terminal. 9 inspection bays and 100 parking places are available for the French authorities to check goods coming from the UK, without disrupting through traffic
  • The construction of a 240 space secure parking zone for trucks heading for the UK.
  • The construction of new, « Eurotunnel Customs Support » jobs to help drivers get their paperwork in order for the controls, if needed.

C. £130 billion of goods pass through the Channel Tunnel each year, equivalent to 26% of trade between the UK and the EU.

Following the visit by the two French and British ministers today, Michael Gove and Gerald Darmanin, Eurotunnel is Ready for Brexit no matter the outcome on 31 October. The preparations are visible in more detail on social media through a series of clips and photos under the hashtag #BrexitandBeyond.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:33pUNITED COMMUNICATIONS PARTNERS INC. SHAREHOLDER'S NEWSLETTER : August 2019
PR
03:33pBOOKS-A-MILLION : to Host Big Daddy Weave's Mike Weaver for Author Event, September 7
BU
03:32pCD PROJEKT : A brand new look at Cyberpunk 2077 in action is here!
PU
03:32pBREXIT : Eurotunnel is ready for Brexit - A quarter of all goods traded between the UK and the EU pass through the Channel Tunnel 30/08/2019 - 7:30 p.m.
PU
03:29pBlood Donations Needed in Preparation for Hurricane Dorian
BU
03:27pKEURIG DR PEPPER : and Good Sports Announce 2019 Winners of the Let's Play High School Equipment Makeover Challenge
PU
03:27pVERIZON RESPONSE : unlimited call, text, and data for customers in Dorian's Path
PU
03:27pASCENT SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:25pMANCHESTER UNITED : Man United vs Liverpool PL fixture rescheduled
AQ
03:25pFORD MOTOR : Issues Safety Recalls in North America
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LONDON BRENT OIL : OIL: Brent-WTI spread continues to narrow
2CLIPPER LOGISTICS PLC : CLIPPER LOGISTICS : Final Results for the year ended 30 April 2019
3TESLA INC. : TESLA : China to exempt Tesla cars from 10% purchase tax
4Oil falls ahead of hurricane but posts weekly gain as U.S.-China trade war eases
5DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : German property shares rise on watered down Berlin rent cap

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group