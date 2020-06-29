Brexit Is a Test of De-Globalization in a World of Covid-19

By Max Colchester and Laurence Norman

The impending economic divorce between the U.K. and the European Union has become an experiment in rapid de-globalization against the background of a global pandemic.

Britain officially left the world's largest trading bloc in January, but the country remains in the EU's customs area and single market until the end of the year, allowing time for trade talks. On Monday, British and European Union negotiators will begin stepping up attempts to secure an unusual kind of deal: one putting up new barriers to commerce.

Governments around the world are using the Covid-19 crisis to promote protectionist policies and repatriate production lines to shield strategic industries. The Brexit talks represent a twist on this theme, with Britain breaking the bonds of its most important trading relationship in part to gain freedom to strike deals with other nations, including the U.S.

So far, the Brexit trade negotiations, conducted mainly by videoconference, have proved tetchy as both sides seek to build pressure ahead of a year-end deadline.

Officials on both sides say a deal is possible. But the question now isn't if the negotiations will result in more bureaucracy or trade friction, but rather how much, says Raoul Ruparel, who previously advised the U.K. government on Brexit negotiations. "Quite a lot of the economic pain has already been priced in," he says.

Last year, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson lowered ambitions for a trade deal so as not to keep the country tightly integrated with the EU. Instead, the U.K. government says it wants a basic agreement that ensures it isn't beholden to rules dictated by Brussels, allowing it a freer hand to control domestic policies.

Under such a deal, Britain's large services sector -- including its vast financial, legal and accounting center -- will no longer have seamless access to EU clients. There will be more limited cooperation on security, with Britain locked out of some shared databases on crime. And there will be customs checks for goods for the first time in decades.

Negotiators must resolve a complex trade-off: how aligned the U.K. must remain to the EU to still get some preferential access to the bloc. The EU fears the U.K. will undercut European businesses thanks to looser standards and government subsidies. It wants to tie Britain to a set of regulatory standards -- on the labor market, the environment and state aid -- from which it cannot easily deviate.

Both sides want an agreement in place by the fall so that business has time to adjust. Both hope a deal will eliminate the need for tariffs and quotas on goods trade. If no deal is agreed upon, a range of tariffs come into force automatically, elevating the hit to bilateral trade flows worth $800 billion annually.

It is unclear whether any deal can be fully implemented come Jan. 1. The U.K. has said it won't initially impose full border checks on imports from the EU to give coronavirus-hit businesses more time to fill out new paperwork. The EU has said it won't reciprocate.

Hanging over the talks is Covid-19. Analysts initially thought that the economic havoc caused by the novel coronavirus would force the U.K. to request an extension to the talks for up to two years. It had up to the end of this month to do so, but has said it will not.

Instead, British officials doubled down, hoping that the EU wouldn't want a trade fight in the middle of a pandemic.

"We will be able to respond to our economic needs in a creative and constructive way, looking at regulation and looking at ways in which we support industries in a way that we have not been able to do before," Mr. Johnson told parliament recently. "Let us not delay that moment; let us get on with it."

The EU, meanwhile, says it won't sell access to the trade club on the cheap. "We are ready to work on an operational and clever compromise but never at the cost of the single market," Michel Barnier, the EU's chief negotiator, said recently.

The EU wants arrangements that weaken Britain's role as a major EU services hub or manufacturing entry point into the single market, Mr. Barnier said.

He said the EU won't agree to flexible rules of origin -- limits on how much of a product's value must be sourced domestically to win zero-tariff status -- that would allow the U.K. to gather materials globally at lower cost than European competitors and export tariff-free into the bloc.

Deal or no deal, the way the sides do business will radically change. U.K. businesses importing and exporting to the EU will have to fill out an extra 215 million customs declarations each year, according to the U.K. government.

British exports of animal products, for example, will need to carry health certificates and enter via special inspection posts where half will undergo physical inspections. The free flow of workers between the economies will end. A range of professional qualifications, including those for lawyers and accountants, appear unlikely to be recognized by the EU.

The EU runs a trade surplus with the U.K. and officials say that failed trade talks is one of the biggest economic risks the bloc currently faces.

However -- because the proportion of U.K. trade with the EU is so much higher than EU trade with the U.K. -- the U.K. will face the bigger hit, most economists say. The U.K. economy is expected to grow by 3.1% less than it would as an EU member by 2030 even if a trade deal is struck, according to research by Oxford Economics.

U.K. firms risk being cut out of EU supply chains, likely squeezing manufacturing output and investment. A fall in services trade, which made up 43% of U.K. exports to the EU in 2019, and the arrival of fewer migrants, will inflict the most damage on the economy, says John Springford, an economist at the Centre for European Reform, a London-based think tank.

The CER sees the value of U.K. financial services exports to the EU falling almost 60% under a trade deal and transport-service exports dropping 15%.

Some potential compromises are emerging. The EU has signaled it may eventually scale back its demand for the U.K. to keep state-aid rules, which govern government support for industries, in line with Europe's.

One idea raised by negotiators would allow the EU to impose significant penalties, including tariffs on U.K. goods, if the U.K. deviates from the bloc's regulatory standards, European officials say, although a senior British negotiator said Thursday that would leave Britain exposed to too much economic uncertainty.

On fisheries, the EU has indicated it might accept British demands for the U.K. to take a larger quota of fish caught in British waters but will likely push for multiyear arrangements, not the annual talks London wants.

Among the remaining big differences, the U.K. wants mini-deals on different sectors while the EU wants one overarching deal, with one arbitration panel, giving it leverage to impose penalties in one area for breaches elsewhere.

While the economic hit from Brexit will likely be far outweighed by the pandemic, Brexit's could be long-term. "Trade barriers are permanent. Hopefully, Covid-19 is a temporary shock," says Mr. Springford.

