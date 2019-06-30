Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Brexit and global slowdown hit UK factories in second quarter - BCC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/30/2019 | 07:11pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man works on an electrical component on the factory floor of PP Control and Automation near Cannock

LONDON (Reuters) - The proportion of British manufacturers reporting a rise in their domestic orders has fallen to its lowest in seven years as Brexit uncertainty and the global slowdown take their toll, a leading employers group said on Monday.

Factories also showed the weakest picture for export orders in four years in the April-June period while a slight pick-up for services firms was not strong enough to make up for a weak start to the year, the British Chambers of Commerce said.

"These results indicate that underlying economic conditions in the UK remain decidedly downbeat," BCC economist Suren Thiru said.

Britain's economy began 2019 strongly, but the growth came largely from a surge in stockpiling by manufacturers seeking to protect themselves against the risk of border delays after the original March 29 Brexit deadline.

That deadline has been postponed until Oct. 31, and progress to resolve a stand-off in parliament over how to leave the European Union is on hold while the Conservative Party chooses a new leader who will take over as prime minister.

The BCC's Quarterly Economic Survey showed price pressures for services firms and manufacturers fell to their lowest level since 2016.

Thiru said the prospect of muted inflation would help consumers and allow the Bank of England to keep interest rates on hold as it waits for the outcome of Britain's Brexit impasse.

On Sunday another employers group, the Confederation of British Industry, reported that Britain's private sector had its worst three months in nearly seven years..

Later on Monday, the IHS Markit/CIPS purchasing managers index for the manufacturing sector, which is due to be published at 0830 GMT, is expected to show the factory sector shrank slightly in June.

The BCC survey was based on responses from 6,846 companies - making it the largest of its kind in Britain - and was conducted between May 20 and June 10.

(Reporting by William Schomberg, editing by David Milliken)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:44pOil prices rise more than 1% after Russia agrees to extend OPEC+ deal
RE
07:41pFearing stock market rout, investors seek shelter in dependable dividends
RE
07:11pBrexit and global slowdown hit UK factories in second quarter - BCC
RE
06:47pDollar rises 0.5% vs yen after U.S., China agree to resume talks
RE
06:17pFacebook will ban ads that tell people in U.S. not to vote
RE
06:07pOPEC set for oil cut extension if Iran endorses pact
RE
05:49pNew York Pride March Attracts Big Crowds
DJ
05:46pNew York Pride March Attracts Big Crowds
DJ
05:08pPM contender Hunt sets out plans to prepare Britain for no-deal Brexit
RE
05:04pNew York Pride March Attracts Big Crowds
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1OPEC set for oil cut extension if Iran endorses pact
2Alpine 4 Technologies Announces That Its Subsidiary ALTIA Has Reached An Agreement With A California Based ..
3HONDA MOTOR CO LTD : HONDA MOTOR : First Win for Honda F1 in the Hybrid PU Era
4PVH CORPORATION : PRIDE IS POWER: PVH Corp. Celebrates Individuality at WorldPride 2019
5AUDI AG : AUDI : Horst Hanschur - Biography

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About