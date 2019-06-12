Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Brexit delay gives some relief to UK housing market - RICS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 07:06pm EDT
A Union flag hangs across a street of houses in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Brexit-battered housing market steadied in May and a measure of prices improved as the delay in the country's European Union exit gave some encouragement to buyers, a survey showed on Thursday.

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) house price measure - the difference between members reporting price rises and falls - improved to -10 from -22 in April.

That was its highest reading since October and was stronger than the median forecast of -21 in a Reuters poll of economists.

There were also signs of improvement in agreed sales and new instructions, but there was little sign of a pickup in transactions any time soon, RICS said.

"Much of the anecdotal insight provided by respondents is still quite cautious, reflecting concerns about both the underlying political and economic climate," said Simon Rubinsohn, RICS' chief economist.

EU leaders in April granted Britain a delay to its deadline for the leaving the bloc until the end of October.

Britain's housing market has slowed sharply since the Brexit referendum in June 2016 when RICS' house price measure stood at +19. But there have been signs in recent months that the market might be bottoming out.

RICS, which said its price index typically has a six-month lead over other measures of house price inflation, said southeast England showed the weakest sentiment on price movements while London appeared to have bounced back a little.

(Reporting by William Schomberg)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:49pBANCO DE MEXICO : "Safeguarding central bank independence", Javier Guzmán, Subgobernador del Banco de México (disponible sólo en inglés)
PU
07:37pMexico accuses fashion house Carolina Herrera of cultural appropriation
RE
07:36pJet.com falls by wayside as Walmart focuses on its website, online grocery
RE
07:24pAPEC ASIA PACIFIC ECONOMIC COOPERATION : Finance is a Shield in Times of Natural Disaster
PU
07:14pDON BEYER : Beyer, Schweikert, Brown Introduce Bipartisan SEA FUEL Act To Boost Energy Security of U.S. Military
PU
07:14pUN UNITED NATIONS : Secretary-General Urges Protecting, Restoring Degraded Land in Message for World Day to Combat Desertification
PU
07:14pOil demand growth grinding to lowest in years as global economy stalls
RE
07:06pBrexit delay gives some relief to UK housing market - RICS
RE
06:43pCanada to boost aid for canola exporters as China dispute drags on -sources
RE
06:39pEPA U S ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY : Approves Emergency Fuel Waiver for Allegheny County, Pennsylvania
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC. : LULULEMON ATHLETICA : raises full-year forecast, beats quarterly estimates
2AIRBUS SE : CFM wins blockbuster jet engine order from IndiGo - sources
3CARSALES.COM LTD : CARSALES COM : Strategic review of Stratton & FY19 results update Opens in a new Window
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : announces quarterly dividend
5CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS SA (A : CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS : Market Announcement - 06.12.19 - Compe..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About