Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Brexit delay gives some relief to UK housing market - RICS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/13/2019 | 02:58am EDT
A Union flag hangs across a street of houses in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Brexit-battered housing market steadied in May and a measure of prices improved as the delay in the country's European Union exit gave some encouragement to buyers, a survey showed on Thursday.

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) house price measure - the difference between members reporting price rises and falls - improved to -10 from -22 in April.

That was its highest reading since October and was stronger than the median forecast of -21 in a Reuters poll of economists.

There were also signs of improvement in agreed sales and new instructions, but there was little sign of a pickup in transactions any time soon, RICS said.

"Much of the anecdotal insight provided by respondents is still quite cautious, reflecting concerns about both the underlying political and economic climate," said Simon Rubinsohn, RICS' chief economist.

EU leaders in April granted Britain a delay to its deadline for the leaving the bloc until the end of October.

Britain's housing market has slowed sharply since the Brexit referendum in June 2016 when RICS' house price measure stood at +19. But there have been signs in recent months that the market might be bottoming out.

RICS, which said its price index typically has a six-month lead over other measures of house price inflation, said southeast England showed the weakest sentiment on price movements while London appeared to have bounced back a little.

(Reporting by William Schomberg)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:34aMINISTRY OF TRADE INDUSTRY AND ENERGY OF REPU : Korea's auto output, exports in May see year-on-year increases
PU
03:34aMessaging service Telegram CEO points to China as likely origin of cyber attack
RE
03:33aTwo tankers struck in suspected attacks in Gulf of Oman - sources
RE
03:30aOil surges after report of tanker incident in Gulf of Oman near Iran
RE
03:16aTwo tankers evacuated in Gulf of Oman, crew safe - sources
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:11aAlibaba files for Hong Kong listing
RE
03:07aOil surges after report of tanker incident in Gulf of Oman near Iran
RE
03:05aHong Kong leads Asian stocks lower, oil fragile at five-month lows
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Hong Kong leads Asian stocks lower, oil fragile at five-month lows
2Oil slumps 4% on U.S. crude build, slowing demand fears
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : FAA says has no timetable for Boeing 737 MAX's return to service
4CME GROUP INC. : CME : Is bitcoin growing up? Regulated futures boom as investors seek a safer ride
5Oil demand growth grinding to lowest in years as global economy stalls

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About