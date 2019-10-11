Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Brexit extension, election still most likely, says UBS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2019 | 07:22am EDT
FILE PHOTO: An English ten Pound note is seen in an illustration

LONDON (Reuters) - UBS Wealth Management said on Friday it still expects the UK government to ask for an extension to the deadline for exiting the European Union and to hold a general election, though it acknowledged that chances of a Brexit deal have increased.

Sterling has rallied hard since Thursday when Britain and Ireland said they might have a pathway to a deal by Oct. 31 but Dean Turner, economist at the wealth manager told clients an extension and general election are still the most likely outcome of the country's protracted Brexit process.

A deal though would help prolong the pound's rally, he said, predicting it would hit $1.35 and trade in the "low 80s" against the euro if there was an agreement.

That would be up about 7% from current sterling-dollar levels and while a 80 pence euro-sterling rate would imply a drop of around 8% for the euro.

(Reporting by Josephine Mason; editing by Sujata Rao)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -1.28% 0.8743 Delayed Quote.0.03%
UBS GROUP 3.82% 11.13 Delayed Quote.-12.38%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:57aMoney markets cut rate cuts bets on BoE, ECB as Brexit hopes lift gloom
RE
07:56aPRESIDENT OF REPUBLIC OF KAZAKHSTAN : Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of State
PU
07:51aSANDIA : research focuses on ‘switching on' iron in clay minerals
PU
07:50aOil jumps briefly after reports of Iranian tanker attack
RE
07:50aBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Climb On Signs Of Progress Towards U.S.-China Trade Deal
DJ
07:47aTSX futures rise on higher oil prices
RE
07:46aSpend more if you want ECB to raise rates, Draghi tells governments
RE
07:46aFCA FINANCIAL CONDUCT AUTHORITY : sets out latest expectations for firms on Brexit
PU
07:44aStocks bask in 'very good' trade talks, Brexit deal hopes
RE
07:41aAussie dollar up on hopes of U.S.-China trade deal, sterling surges on Brexit deal hopes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Day 1 of U.S.-China trade talks ends with hopes for limited deal
2PUBLICIS GROUPE : Publicis Cuts Its Guidance After Loss of Ad Spending -- WSJ
3FTSE 100 : UK stocks rally as Brexit deal hopes grow; mid-caps soar 2%
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Cracks found on 38 of 810 Boeing 737 NG jets inspected globally
5SAP AG : SAP : Shares Climb After Strong Third Quarter

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group