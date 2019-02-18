Log in
Brexit fears contribute to rise in German engineering exports to UK - VDMA

02/18/2019 | 04:05am EST
FILE PHOTO: British and EU flags flutter outside the Houses of Parliament in London

BERLIN (Reuters) - German engineering exports to Britain rose by 5.1 percent year-on-year in 2018, industry association VDMA said on Monday, adding that British companies stocked up inventories or expedited orders in anticipation of Brexit.

Germany's engineering industry increased its total exports by 5.3 percent to 177.8 billion euros (£155.81 billion) last year, VDMA added in a statement.

(Reporting by Thomas Seythal; editing by Joseph Nasr)

