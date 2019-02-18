Brexit fears contribute to rise in German engineering exports to UK - VDMA
02/18/2019 | 04:05am EST
BERLIN (Reuters) - German engineering exports to Britain rose by 5.1 percent year-on-year in 2018, industry association VDMA said on Monday, adding that British companies stocked up inventories or expedited orders in anticipation of Brexit.
Germany's engineering industry increased its total exports by 5.3 percent to 177.8 billion euros (£155.81 billion) last year, VDMA added in a statement.
(Reporting by Thomas Seythal; editing by Joseph Nasr)