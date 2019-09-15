Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Brexit jitters cause rare September fall in UK house prices - Rightmove

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/15/2019 | 07:13pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A row of houses are seen in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Asking prices for houses in Britain have suffered their first September fall in nine years as worries about Brexit caused buyers to hesitate and sellers to keep properties off the market, property website Rightmove said on Monday.

The average price of property being put up for sale fell by 0.2%, or 730 pounds ($908.92), from August, breaking the pattern of consistent monthly price rises for the month of September since 2010, Rightmove said. 

Rightmove director Miles Shipside pointed to uncertainty about Brexit with Britain due to leave the European Union on Oct. 31 and Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying he is prepared for a no-deal Brexit if needed.

"Many have got used to living in the jaws of uncertainty since the referendum over three years ago, and have been getting on with their lives and housing moves," Shipside said.

"However, as we approach yet another Brexit deadline, there are signs that the increasing gnashing of teeth is causing some to hesitate."

Shipside said the usual autumn pickup in activity in the housing market could be missed altogether this year if the political uncertainty continued.

Prices at the national level were dragged down by falls in London and the neighbouring south-eastern England area while prices in the north of England rose.

The number of properties put on the market fell by 7.8% compared with a year earlier, including a drop of 20% in London.

(Reporting by Kwame Amah Mensah; Writing by William Schomberg)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.02% 0.88696 Delayed Quote.-0.29%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:40pOil prices surge 15% after attack on Saudi facilities hits global supply
RE
07:38pOil surges, stock futures slip after attack on Saudi facility
RE
07:35pEXCLUSIVE : WeWork considers dramatic valuation cut in IPO
RE
07:20pAs talks falter, UAW calls first national strike against GM since 2007
RE
07:16pUK employers cut growth forecasts as Brexit, global slowdown weigh
RE
07:13pBrexit jitters cause rare September fall in UK house prices - Rightmove
RE
07:07pTrump urges GM, UAW to resolve contract dispute
RE
07:06pEXPLAINER : Attack on Saudi leaves world without spare oil capacity
RE
06:08pEU businesses warn no-deal Brexit would be disaster
RE
05:57pU.S. shale seen unlikely to quickly replace barrels lost in attack on Saudi facilities
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: WeWork considers dramatic valuation cut in IPO
2Oil prices surge 15% after attack on Saudi facilities hits global supply
3DOW JONES 30 : U.S. stock futures fall after Saudi oil attacks
4CHINA CHILD CARE : MAJOR TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE DISPOSAL OF THE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF THE ..
5S&P 500 : Oil surges, stock futures slip after attack on Saudi facility

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group