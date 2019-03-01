Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Brexit preparations help Irish manufacturing recover from two-year low-PMI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/01/2019 | 01:10am EST

DUBLIN,(Reuters) - Irish manufacturing growth recovered in February from a two-year low the previous month as output, employment and stocks all increased significantly weeks ahead of Britain's scheduled exit from the European Union, a survey showed on Friday.

The AIB manufacturing purchasing managers' index improved to 54.0 in February from 52.6 in January, which was the slowest growth since October 2016. The February reading was well ahead of the euro zone flash manufacturing PMI of 49.2.

Ireland has weathered the initial uncertainty from the 2016 Brexit vote, posting the fastest economic growth in Europe for five straight years. But its central bank has warned a 'no deal' Brexit could knock as much as 4 percentage points off the growth rate in its first full year.

Britain has yet to agree a withdrawal deal or request and extension to avoid crashing out of the bloc on March 29.

"The rise in the Irish index was driven by stronger growth in output and new orders, with firms reporting a pick-up in both domestic and international demand, most notably from the U.S. and UK," AIB Chief Economist Oliver Mangan said.

"The impact of Brexit was evident in many of the components of the PMI as some firms moved to take action to avoid possible disruption to supply chains," he said.

Stocks of purchases have risen in 11 of the past 12 months and pre-production inventories increased in February at their fastest pace in the 21-year history of the survey. Employment hit a four-month high, it said.

A number of panelists said they had brought forward purchases of inputs to secure raw materials in case of any stock problems resulting from Brexit, but others reported stronger customer demand, the authors said in a statement.

The index has remained above the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction for the 69th successive month.

Detailed PMI data are only available under licence from Markit and customers need to apply to Markit for a licence.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Toby Chopra; conor.humphries@thomsonreuters.com; +35315001518; Reuters Messaging: conor.humphries.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:18aAsian shares up as MSCI weighting plan lifts China
RE
02:04aSouth African drinks maker Distell posts higher earnings, raises dividend
RE
01:42aJapan's January household spending seen falling due to warm weather - Reuters Poll
RE
01:27aJapan fourth-quarter capex points to upward revision to GDP but outlook weak
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:11aCanada seen approving extradition hearing against Huawei executive
RE
01:10aBrexit preparations help Irish manufacturing recover from two-year low-PMI
RE
01:03aOil rises on OPEC-led supply cuts, but economic weakness weighs
RE
12:24aIndia Nikkei Manufacturing PMI at 54.3 in Feb Vs. 53.9 in Jan -- Markit
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : debuts $35,000 Model 3, sees loss in first quarter
2KKR & CO INC : EXCLUSIVE: KKR, China's Tencent eyeing bids for Universal Music - sources
3NIKKEI : ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Rise On Trade-deal Hopes, MSCI Expansion
4South Korea Exports Contract for Third Straight Month in February
5KAMUX OYJ : KAMUX OYJ : Corporation's Financial Statements Bulletin for January-December 2018

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.