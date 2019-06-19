Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Brexit risks not fully priced in by market - Irish debt agency official

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/19/2019 | 08:24am EDT
Irish and European flags fly outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels

LONDON (Reuters) - Brexit risks are not priced in by bond markets and Britain's exit from the European Union could turn more bitter than expected, Anthony Linehan deputy director at Ireland's debt management agency warned on Wednesday.

"To me (Brexit) is an area that isn't priced into markets and it can't be because no one knows what it looks like, even a hard Brexit," he said, speaking at a conference in London.

"The one thing that worries me is, it's like a divorce, a hard Brexit could turn very bitter and nasty and the reality of it could be very difficult for financial markets."

Britain is one of Ireland's biggest trading partners, and the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland is a key issue in Brexit talks.

Linehan said that changes at the European Central Bank and European Commission constitute political risks, alongside Brexit, which he sees as more of a concern than financial risks.

He added that the change of ECB chief will not herald a significant shift in policy stance. Mario Draghi's term as ECB president expires at the end of October.

(Reporting by Virginia Furness and Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.15% 0.89018 Delayed Quote.-0.47%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:50aCanada's annual inflation jumps to seven-month high in May
RE
08:48aShell aims to beat power utilities at their own game
RE
08:46aCanada Annual Inflation Rate Accelerates 2.4% in May
DJ
08:41aECB's Weidmann appears to drop opposition to OMT amid race to succeed Draghi
RE
08:36aCANADA HOME PRICES NOTCH FIRST GAIN IN NINE MONTHS : Teranet
RE
08:34aUK OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION : Exceed acquires managed pressure drilling capabilities
PU
08:33aInvestors Hold Fire Ahead of Fed Decision
DJ
08:31aBMO Global Asset Management Announces Cash Distributions for Certain BMO Exchange Traded Funds and ETF Series
AQ
08:24aBrexit risks not fully priced in by market - Irish debt agency official
RE
08:21aWatchdogs seek 'demonstrable progress' from Lloyd's of London on harassment - BoE
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ADIDAS : Adidas three-stripe trademark ruled invalid by EU court
2Oil inches down as inventory data counters trade deal hopes
3AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Indigo Partners to acquire 50 A321XLR jets from Airbus
4Oil climbs over $1/bbl on U.S.-China trade deal hopes, Mideast tension
5CBS CORPORATION : CBS Plans Viacom Bid, Renewing Merger Push -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About