Brexit's Looming Impact -- Journal Report

01/21/2019 | 06:46am EST

By Stephen Fidler

LONDON -- In a world economy beset by risks, a botched British departure from the European Union won't help. And it could still go badly.

With less than 10 weeks to go until Britain's scheduled departure from the European Union, nobody knows how it will happen -- if it happens at all.

The British political system is in turmoil. Prime Minister Theresa May's painstakingly negotiated agreement with the EU was defeated ignominiously in the House of Commons last week, making the path forward unclear.

If Parliament can't settle on an outcome that is also acceptable to the EU, the U.K. could drop out of the bloc on March 29 without a withdrawal agreement, disrupting trade and travel.

That prospect has prompted many British manufacturers and food retailers to put contingency plans in place. Some financial-services companies have already shifted parts of their operations from London to the Continent so they can continue to do business in the EU.

A bad Brexit -- where the U.K. abruptly leaves the bloc, terminating a host of longstanding security and economic agreements and triggering tariffs and other obstacles to trade -- would be a strategic and economic loss to the EU, though a bigger blow to Britain. Attempts to find a way out of the current deadlock could lead to a delay of the U.K.'s departure at least into the summer.

A spectrum of outcomes -- ranging from no deal, to a deal that continues very close ties, to no Brexit at all -- remain possible.

At the root of the agony is the dawning realization that dismantling patterns of trade and travel established over 45 years of economic integration, enabled by the deepest trade agreement in history, won't come cost-free.

Mr. Fidler is the U.K. and Brexit editor of The Wall Street Journal. Email stephen.fidler@wsj.com.

