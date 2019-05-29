Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Brexit shutdowns hammer UK car production in April - industry group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 07:05pm EDT
New Land Rover cars are seen in a parking lot at the Jaguar Land Rover plant at Halewood in Liverpool, northern England.

LONDON (Reuters) - British car production collapsed last month by the largest amount since the global financial crisis as factories shut down for a Brexit that never came, industry figures showed on Thursday.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said car production fell 44.5% year-on-year to 70,971 units in April, the sharpest fall since exactly 10 years ago, when Britain was mired in recession.

Car factories shut down last month to sidestep the risk of supply chain disruption from a potentially chaotic "no-deal" Brexit on March 29, the original date for Britain's departure from the European Union.

While this was pushed back to Oct. 31, the postponement came too late for carmakers to change plans, prompting a "dismal" collapse in output, the SMMT said.

Global trade tensions exacerbated the decline.

"Today's figures are evidence of the vast cost and upheaval Brexit uncertainty has already wrought on UK automotive manufacturing businesses and workers," SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes said.

"Prolonged instability has done untold damage, with the fear of 'no deal' holding back progress, causing investment to stall, jobs to be lost and undermining our global reputation."

Official data show business investment in Britain fell in every quarter of 2018 and grew only weakly early this year, leaving Britain's economy reliant on consumer spending to drive growth.

Earlier this month Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said business investment was likely to continue to be weak, but that there should be an improvement - and reduced reliance on consumers - if Brexit took place smoothly.

The manufacture of motor vehicles accounts for about 9 percent of overall manufacturing output in Britain, the world's fifth largest economy.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:37pPence, Trudeau to discuss Huawei and China trade issues in Ottawa - official
RE
07:14pWORLD BANK : Education Reforms to Enhance Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Productivity in Georgia
PU
07:05pBrexit shutdowns hammer UK car production in April - industry group
RE
07:03pUK should be 'cautious' about further minimum wage rises - think tank
RE
06:59pCITY OF SEATTLE WA : Seattle Rolls Out Industry's Greenest Fleet, Leads the Way in Solid Waste Pickup
PU
06:45pPVH : Calvin Klein-owner PVH expects hit from strong dollar, trade spat; shares fall
RE
06:39pWORLD BANK : Georgia I2Q – Innovation, Inclusion and Quality Project
PU
06:39pWORLD BANK : Romania - Improving Resilience and Emergency Response
PU
06:39pWORLD BANK : Romania - Strengthening Preparedness Critical Emergency Infrastructure
PU
06:39pWORLD BANK : New Project Aims to Strengthen Access to and Quality of Early Childhood Education in Uzbekistan
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CHEVRON CORPORATION : EXXON SHAREHOLDERS REJECT RESOLUTIONS ON CLIMATE AND SEPARATING CEO: chairman
2AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Boeing aims for first flight of 777X in late June - sources
3PVH CORPORATION : PVH : Calvin Klein-owner PVH expects hit from strong dollar, trade spat; shares fall
4LEGGETT & PLATT : LEGGETT & PLATT : U.S. imposes new anti-dumping duties on Chinese mattresses, beer kegs
5EGYPTIANS HOUSING DEVELOPMENT & RECO : EGYPTIANS HOUSING DEVELOPMENT & RECONSTRUCTION : Exhibition in Makkah O..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About