Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Brexit snags stall sterling rally, stocks drift lower

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 05:21am EDT
FILE PHOTO: British five pound banknotes are seen in this picture illustration

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling faltered on Thursday and Europe's main stock markets went in and out of the red as hopes for a smooth Brexit ran into familiar Irish border snags.

Asia earlier saw a five-day stocks rally grind to a halt as Wednesday's disappointing U.S. retail sales data on spread gloom, including to the dollar, though even there traders were watching Brexit.

Ongoing Brexit talks passed various deadlines, but the main development was Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party saying that it could not support proposed solutions to Irish border checks. DUP support is considered crucial for any deal.

Sterling, which had shot to five-month highs, fell as much as 0.6% against the dollar to $1.2748 and 0.5% against the euro to as low as 86.81 pence, before steadying and regaining some ground.

Everything else was frozen. The pan-European STOXX 600 <.STOXX> barely budged, and in bond markets UK Gilts <GB10YT=RR>, German Bunds <DE10YT=RR> and most other government debt were treading water after a week of rising yields.

"Brexit's the only show in town today"," said Lyn Graham-Taylor, fixed income strategist at Rabobank.

He said he expected Britain to seek an extension to the Oct. 31 departure date. But investors were looking for a reason to sell, he said, and would be studying the tone in which any Brexit delay was sought.

"An extension with a positive tone would see a positive selloff," he said.

TALKING TURKEY

Emerging-market stocks <.MSCIEF> gained for a sixth day, their longest winning streak since early April. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators were nailing down a Phase 1 trade deal text for their presidents to sign next month.

But U.S. retail sales fell for the first time in seven months, suggesting manufacturing-led weakness was spreading to the broader economy. U.S. consumption has been one of few bright spots in the global economy, so the data fanned worries the Sino-U.S. trade war would ultimately tip the world into recession.

"While the U.S. suspended a hike in tariffs, it hasn't gone as far as scrapping the tariffs altogether, so it is hard to expect a quick pick-up in the economy," said Yoshinori Shigemi, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management.

The dollar index <=USD> was last at 98.075, recovering from its lowest since Aug. 27 touched on Wednesday. Against the yen, it was a flat at 108.72 after peaking at 108.90. It stood at $1.1071 per euro, near a one-month low.

In commodities, oil prices slipped after industry data showed a larger-than-expected build-up in U.S. crude stockpiles, adding to concerns that global demand for oil may weaken amid further signs of an economic slowdown.

Brent crude futures fell 0.89% to $58.89 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude lost 1.03% to $52.81.

Turkish markets remained in focus after the country's military advance in Syria created tensions with United States and Europe and brought about mild sanctions. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is to meet with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo later.

Although the U.S. pulled its troops out of the area to allow Turkey's push, Pence and Pompeo are expected to urge Erdogan to declare a ceasefire, which Erdogan says will "never" happen. U.S. President Donald Trump warned of "devastating" sanctions if discussions did not go well.

Turkish stocks were down 1.8% and the lira weakened to 5.8877 to the dollar. It has lost nearly 5% this month, making it the world's worst performer for October.

(GRAPHIC: Turkey's lira worst performing currency over the last month - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/12/7333/7264/Pasted%20Image.jpg)

(Reporting by Marc Jones)

By Marc Jones
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.80% 396.2 Delayed Quote.15.98%
US DOLLAR INDEX -0.30% 98 End-of-day quote.1.36%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:53aSterling jumps, stocks rally on Brexit deal agreement
RE
05:49aVALE OF WHITE HORSE DISTRICT COUNCIL : Committee recommends that the council and district aim to become carbon neutral
PU
05:45aNegative U.S. Interest Rates? Options Traders Say Yes
DJ
05:44aSOUTH AFRICA GOVERNMENT : Minister Barbara Creecy hands over fishing right allocations to fishing co-operatives in KwaZulu-Natal, 19 Oct
PU
05:44aSTATISTICAL OFFICE OF REPUBLIC OF SLOVENIA : Better data. Better lives. European Statistics Day 2019
PU
05:39aINE NATIONAL STATISICS INSTITUTE : Survey on ICT (Information and Communication Technologies) usage and e-commerce in companies
PU
05:30aUK retail sales growth softens as department stores disappoint
RE
05:29aIron ore tumbles as demand worries fuel four-day sell-off
RE
05:29aMalaysia, Goldman discuss dropping 1MDB charges - top prosecutor to Nikkei
RE
05:27aMalaysia, Goldman discuss dropping 1MDB charges - top prosecutor to Nikkei
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AQUIS EXCHANGE PLC : Britain's finance industry at Brexit crossroads
2APPLE INC. : Netflix shares jump as subscribers grow ahead of Disney, Apple attack
3U.S., Chinese teams working on Phase 1 trade deal Mnuchin
4ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : earnings top forecast as 5G takes off
5HENRY SCHEIN, INC. : DRUG FIRMS OFFER TO SETTLE U.S. OPIOID SUITS WITH $50 BILLION PACKAGE: sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group