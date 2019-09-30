Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Brexit sterling bets pose no conflict for UK's Johnson - government

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 12:31pm EDT
Savid Javid, Britain's Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government, arrives for a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's government on Monday dismissed opposition suggestions that Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a financial conflict of interest over Brexit after receiving donations from fund managers who may be betting on a fall in the pound.

Former finance minister Philip Hammond said in a newspaper column on Saturday that Johnson was "backed by speculators who have bet billions on a hard Brexit" and would benefit if the pound fell further.

John McDonnell, the opposition Labour Party's finance spokesman, asked the government on Monday to respond to the comments by Hammond, who was kicked out of the Conservative parliamentary party this month over Brexit disagreements.

Simon Clarke, a junior finance minister, dismissed the worries.

"We do not accept that there is any prospect of a conflict of interest," Clarke told McDonnell in parliament.

"It is genuinely dispiriting that in the mother of parliaments we find ourselves debating material which is more fit to the tin-foil hat brigade than it is for parliament at a crucial time in our country's history."

Sterling plunged after the Brexit referendum in June 2016 and is widely expected to slide again if Johnson takes Britain out of the European Union on Oct. 31 without a transition deal, something he says he is prepared to do despite efforts by parliament to stop him.

A number of hedge fund managers were among the donors who poured hundreds of thousands of pounds into Johnson's campaign to become prime minister in July.

McDonnell asked on Saturday for Britain's top civil servant, Mark Sedwill, to investigate any conflict of interest following Hammond's remarks. Clarke said there would be no probe.

Speculators trading in the United States had a $6.3 billion short position against sterling <GBNETUSD=> last week, according to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, a U.S. regulator which says the numbers are "often used as a good proxy for hedge-fund activity".

This total is down from a two-year high of $7.8 billion in late August and an all-time peak of $9.6 billion in June 2015.

Sterling, trading little changed on Monday at around $1.23, has lost about 18% of its value against the dollar since the 2016 referendum and is down by a similar magnitude against the euro.

Investors in hedge funds, however, say their interest in speculating on sterling has been limited because the political situation is so unpredictable and the foreign exchange market so volatile.

Crispin Odey, a well-known hedge fund manager who gave 10,000 pounds ($12,300) to Johnson's campaign to be prime minister, told the Guardian newspaper on Monday that his funds had a neutral position on British companies and that he had spoken to Johnson only once since Johnson became prime minister.

Clarke said the government did not comment on the level of sterling in general - which it was happy to see set by the market - or on individual currency positions.

Other Conservative Party politicians said they expected there would be a much sharper fall in sterling if Labour came to power and implemented its left-wing plans.

(Additional reporting by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes and Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

By David Milliken
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.28% 0.88708 Delayed Quote.-1.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:43pWICHITA THUNDER HOCKEY : Thunder Announces Training Camp Schedule
PU
12:37pWeWork throws in the towel on ill-fated IPO
RE
12:33pSAUDI ARAMCO RESTORED FULL OIL CAPACITY TO PRE-ATTACK LEVEL : trading unit chief
RE
12:31pBrexit sterling bets pose no conflict for UK's Johnson - government
RE
12:25pU.S. Government Bonds Decline at Quarter-End
DJ
12:23pRomania to propose new EU commissioner - PM
RE
12:09pU.S. DOLLAR SHARE OF GLOBAL CURRENCY RESERVES AT LOWEST SINCE 2013 : IMF data
RE
12:07pThird quarter could mark turning point in U.S. profit cycle
RE
12:07pUK preparing 'full armory of economic policy' for 'no-deal' Brexit
RE
12:02pEPA U S ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY : Grants in Connecticut Will Reduce Air Pollution from Diesel Vehicles
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV : SNH: STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. - Pepkor Europe Rebranded To ..
2NASDAQ : NASDAQ : Chinese companies rethink U.S. IPOs after Trump's delisting threat
3ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF to Close French Nuclear Plant Early After Signing Compensa..
4TG THERAPEUTICS INC : TG Therapeutics Announces Publication of Clinical Data from the Phase I/Ib Combination T..
5Oil drops more than 1% on trade war jitters and Chinese data

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group