Brexit transition: Changes to international trade mark registrations designating the European Union (EU)

08/03/2020 | 10:47pm EDT

From 1 January 2021, protected international trade mark registrations designating the EU under the Madrid System will no longer be valid in the United Kingdom (UK). These registrations will be immediately and automatically converted into comparable UK registrations at no cost to owners.

If you own an existing registration, you do not need to do anything. For more information and to receive future updates, please visit the UKIPO website
Changes to international trade mark registrations after 1 January 2021.

Disclaimer

IPONZ - Intellectual Property Office of New Zealand published this content on 04 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2020 02:46:10 UTC
