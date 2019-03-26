Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Brexit turmoil hits UK firms' hiring plans - REC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/26/2019 | 09:11pm EDT
A pedestrian walks past an employment centre in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British companies have scaled back sharply their hiring and investment plans amid the growing turmoil around Britain's exit from the European Union, a survey showed on Wednesday.

More firms were downbeat about the outlook for jobs and investment than were optimistic for the first time since the Recruitment and Employment Confederation began its surveys in June 2016, the month of the Brexit referendum.

Nearly three years on, it remains unclear how, when or even if Brexit will happen.

The REC report added to other surveys showing companies feeling the strain of Brexit uncertainty, even though employment growth has been strong.

Wednesday's survey raised questions about the strength of the labour market.

"For months, businesses have told us that they were concerned about the general outlook for the economy. It is clear to us that this concern is now closer to home," REC Chief Executive Neil Carberry said.

While more employers planned to increase rather than cut permanent staff, hiring intentions weakened sharply. For temporary staff, the survey showed outright cuts were likely.

"Lower use of temporary labour is a sign of lower demand," Carberry said.

The REC survey of 600 employers took place between Dec. 11 and Feb. 21.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by William Schomberg)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:22pAsian shares lose steam as investors grapple with U.S. recession risk
RE
09:20pJACKIE WALORSKI : Walorski Discusses USMCA with President Trump
PU
09:17pUS DOLLAR INDEX : Dollar holds gains as risk appetite recovery arrests yield decline
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:11pBrexit turmoil hits UK firms' hiring plans - REC
RE
08:57pTrump Fed nominee Moore says central bank should cut rates - NYT
RE
08:50pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Fewer children overweight or obese in Victoria (Media Release)
PU
08:50pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : ACT residents healthier than other Australians (Media Release)
PU
08:50pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Growth in Australia's capitals remains steady (Media Release)
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : AMERICAN AIRLINES : U.S. to overhaul air safety oversight in response to two Boeing ..
2APPLE : Apple, Qualcomm gird for next phase of patent battle after mixed U.S. rulings
397% of Asian Theme Park Visitors Ready to Spend More with Right App
4FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP : FUJIFILM : sets its highest record with 24 products winning the internationally prest..
5DISCOVERY INC : DISCOVERY : RARE FOOTAGE OF SPERM WHALE HUNTING IN DEEP DARK OCEAN CAPTURED DURING ANIMAL PLAN..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.