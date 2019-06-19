Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Brexit uncertainty hurts demand at Whitbread

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/19/2019 | 02:36am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Cars leave light trails as they pass a Premier Inn hotel in Liverpool

(Reuters) - Whitbread Plc said on Wednesday its first-quarter room revenue was hit by tough market competition and ongoing Brexit uncertainty, and the company was cautious about near-term conditions as it tries to build out its Premier Inn brand.

Whitbread, which was originally a brewer, has focused on its hotel business after it sold Costa Coffee to Coca-Cola Co for 3.9 billion pounds ($4.90 billion) in a cash deal completed in early January.

The company said total like-for-like revenue per available room (RevPAR) in the UK fell 6% in the quarter.

"Although forward bookings look positive, caution remains on the UK hotel environment given ongoing political uncertainty and the impact this has on business confidence," the company said as it reported a 1.5% decline in UK total accommodation sales.

Whitbread has been looking to expand in other countries to counter stagnant growth. It has also been reining in costs as it makes a firmer push into Germany where it plans to grow Premier Inn to 38 hotels through acquisitions and openings of new properties.

Whitbread, which will open two organic hotels in Germany this year, said its Frankfurt hotel is performing well and its second German hotel in Hamburg, which has been open for three months, is doing better-than-expected.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:44aFCA plans further crackdown on poor pension transfer advice
RE
02:39aEXPLAINER : In India, all eyes on a monsoon that is critical for the economy
RE
02:36aBrexit uncertainty hurts demand at Whitbread
RE
02:35aMASAYOSHI SON : Most SoftBank Vision Fund investors want to join second fund - CEO Son
RE
02:24aChina to maintain anti-dumping tariffs on U.S. distillers grains
RE
02:20aCommerzbank brings forward ECB rate-cut expectation to July
RE
02:08aItaly's Tria sees welfare savings of 3-4 billion euro in 2020 - Financial Times
RE
02:05aGOLDFUND.IO (CRYPTO : GFUN) Launches Blockchain Enabled Gold Kiosk - Buy Gold Using Mobile Phone Number
AW
02:01aDutch economic growth weakened by U.S. trade policies - government adviser
RE
02:00aAsia shares pin all on dovish Fed, risk disappointment
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil gains amid Middle East tensions, U.S.-China trade deal hopes
2NIO INC - ADR : NIO : Electric dreams in danger as funding dwindles for China's Tesla challengers
3Oil climbs over $1/bbl on U.S.-China trade deal hopes, Mideast tension
4ELDERS LTD : ELDERS : Presentation to Macquarie Emerging Leaders Forum Opens in a new Window
5BERKELEY : BERKELEY : Final Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About