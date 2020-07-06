Brexit update from Environment Secretary

06 July 2020

The EU Environment Sub-Committee questions Defra's Secretary of State George Eustice on his Department's preparations for the end of the transition period and priorities for the UK-EU future relationship negotiations.

Witnesses

At 10am on Wednesday 8 July 2020

Rt Hon George Eustice MP, Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs

Emma Bourne, Director of EU Exit, Domestic and Constitutional Affairs at Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs

Mark Thompson, Deputy Director at EU Strategy and Negotiations at Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs

Areas of discussion

The Committee has been examining a number of Defra's policy areas that either need to be resolved in the UK-EU future relationship negotiations, or need to be implemented before the end of the Brexit transition period. Members will be asking the Secretary of State about:

Possible ways forward for the fisheries negotiations, particularly in relation to quota allocations

What action Defra is taking to make the Northern Ireland Protocol workable for the agrifood sector

Agrifood aspects of the Government's free trade negotiations

How environmental level playing field provisions will work and be enforced

