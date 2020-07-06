Brexit update from Environment Secretary

LORDS
06 July 2020
The EU Environment Sub-Committee questions Defra's Secretary of State George Eustice on his Department's preparations for the end of the transition period and priorities for the UK-EU future relationship negotiations.
Witnesses
At 10am on Wednesday 8 July 2020
-
Rt Hon George Eustice MP, Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
-
Emma Bourne, Director of EU Exit, Domestic and Constitutional Affairs at Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs
-
Mark Thompson, Deputy Director at EU Strategy and Negotiations at Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs
Areas of discussion
The Committee has been examining a number of Defra's policy areas that either need to be resolved in the UK-EU future relationship negotiations, or need to be implemented before the end of the Brexit transition period. Members will be asking the Secretary of State about:
-
Possible ways forward for the fisheries negotiations, particularly in relation to quota allocations
-
What action Defra is taking to make the Northern Ireland Protocol workable for the agrifood sector
-
Agrifood aspects of the Government's free trade negotiations
-
How environmental level playing field provisions will work and be enforced
Further information
