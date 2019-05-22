Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Brexit worries hit domestic stocks but sterling slide lifts FTSE 100

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/22/2019 | 12:32pm EDT
Traders looks at financial information on computer screens on the IG Index trading floor

(Reuters) - Brexit sensitive housebuilders and airlines slid on Wednesday as rumours circulated that ministers could oust Theresa May after her latest EU exit plan failed to win support, while exporters lifted the FTSE 100 as the pound weakened.

The main index, whose companies earn more than two-thirds of their profit from abroad, ended 0.1% higher, while the more domestically-focused FTSE 250 slipped 0.7%.

A slump in sterling lifted internationally-exposed companies GlaxoSmithKline, Unilever and AstraZeneca, the biggest boosts to the FTSE 100.

The index outperformed world stocks, where confidence was hit by renewed worries over the Sino-U.S. trade standoff after reports the United States is considering sanctions on Chinese video surveillance firm Hikvision.

Stocks most sensitive to the any increased risk of a hard Brexit stumbled after multiple media reported rumours May's ministers could oust her in a row over her latest deal to exit the European Union.

Blue-chip housebuilders such as Persimmon, Taylor Wimpey and Barratt lost between 5.5% and 4.5%, while easyJet was down 5.8%.

Packaging firms were the biggest gainers on the main bourse after Mondi raised container-board prices, according to traders, while M&S was the biggest loser.

The retailer slumped 9.4% to a more than four-month low after it priced a rights issue at a big discount to Tuesday's close. It also reported a third straight decline in annual profits, emphasising the pain of its latest turnaround plan.

SSE slipped 3.5% after reporting a fall in annual earnings and warning of an uncertain outlook due to the opposition Labour party's plans to renationalise energy networks should they win an election.

Despite some strong earnings reports, the midcap index found itself in the red as concerns over Brexit ratcheted up again, with consumer stocks and industrials leading the way lower.

After announcing a plan to drive growth, financial trading platform IG Group surged 12.5% despite forecasting a drop in full-year net trading revenue and operating profit.

That helped rivals Plus500 and CMC Markets to gain 6.4% and 3.7% respectively.

Metro Bank advanced 15.2% a day after the lender escaped a potential investor challenge at its annual meeting, although there were sizeable votes against several of its most senior directors.

Pets at Home jumped 14% after reporting better-than-expected revenue and forecasting higher earnings for 2020.

Engineering services group Babcock weighed on the index, tumbling 9.3% to an 8-1/2-year low after saying it expected revenue and underlying operating profit to fall in 2019/2020.

(Grap
hic - Online trading platforms lag the wider index due to regulatory woes,

(Reporting by Muvija M and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens, Mark Potter and Kirsten Donovan)

By Muvija M and Yadarisa Shabong
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA 1.19% 5938 Delayed Quote.-0.09%
BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP -9.31% 460 Delayed Quote.3.66%
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS -4.29% 571.4 Delayed Quote.29.00%
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC 0.05% 2983 Delayed Quote.19.26%
CMC MARKETS PLC 3.74% 86 Delayed Quote.-21.20%
DIAGEO -0.18% 3318.5 Delayed Quote.18.94%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
GLAXOSMITHKLINE 1.72% 1571.2 Delayed Quote.3.58%
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP -9.37% 245.8 Delayed Quote.9.71%
PERSIMMON -5.53% 1991.5 Delayed Quote.9.22%
PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC 13.85% 168.5 Delayed Quote.27.81%
PLUS500 LTD 6.45% 633.8 Delayed Quote.-56.54%
ROYAL MAIL 5.01% 222 Delayed Quote.-22.31%
SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY -3.54% 1008 Delayed Quote.-3.37%
UNILEVER 2.23% 4857 Delayed Quote.15.64%
UNILEVER (NL) 0.98% 54.44 Delayed Quote.13.69%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
12:50pSemiconductor Sector Leads U.S. Stocks Lower
DJ
12:32pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Brexit worries hit domestic stocks but sterling slide lifts FTSE 100
RE
12:23pEuropean stocks edge down on Brexit, trade war fears
RE
10:57aSemiconductor Sector Leads U.S. Stocks Lower
DJ
10:30aTRACKINSIGHT : Even more outflows from LATAM Stocks
TI
10:23aTSX weighed down by fears of a protracted trade war
RE
10:15aTRACKINSIGHT : Strong outflows from Information Technology Large & Mid Cap Stocks
TI
09:59aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil prices down on swelling U.S. stockpiles, demand concerns
RE
09:52aFalling Chip Makers Drag Down U.S. Stocks
DJ
09:42aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Set to Open Lower, Dragged Down by Chip Makers
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : U.S. eases curbs on Huawei; founder says clampdown underestimates Chinese firm
2ORIFLAME HOLDING AG : ORIFLAME : founders make offer to buy out Swedish cosmetics company
3ARCELORMITTAL : British Steel risks collapse with 25,000 jobs at stake
4BOOHOO GROUP PLC : BOOHOO : Superdry names Wiggle exec as interim CFO in latest reshuffle
5COMMERZBANK AG : Commerzbank open to M&A after Deutsche Bank talks collapse

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About