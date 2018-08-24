Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Brexiteers fume at Chancellor Hammond's 'no deal' warning

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2018 | 09:20am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond leaves 11 Downing Street in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond came under renewed criticism from pro-Brexit lawmakers on Friday for warning that leaving the European Union without an exit deal would hit public finances, underlining discord in the ruling Conservative Party.

Hammond, seen as one of the most pro-EU members of Prime Minister Theresa May's cabinet, has long been a target for the so-called Brexiteers who say the finance ministry is too pessimistic about Britain's future outside the EU.

In a letter published on Thursday, Hammond referred to forecasts made by his department in January, highlighting that under a no-deal scenario, borrowing would be about 80 billion pounds a year higher in 15 years' time as the economy grew more slowly.

He also outlined specific sectors and regions that would be hit particularly hard.

The letter provoked an angry response from the leader of an influential group of pro-Brexit lawmakers within May's Conservative Party, who said the forecasts were wrong and a no-deal Brexit would not be as damaging as Hammond was predicting.

"The fact is that neither the chancellor nor the Treasury wants to leave the EU so they repeat themselves ever more noisily,” lawmaker Jacob Rees-Mogg, head of the European Research Group, told the Times newspaper.

The government is trying to negotiate a smooth exit from the EU but hard-to-resolve differences between London and Brussels and the approach of the March 2019 exit date have led to increased preparations for an abrupt Brexit.

May's "business-friendly" negotiating position on the key issue of trade, published last month, has exacerbated splits within her party between those who want a definitive break from the EU, and those, like Hammond, who want to keep close ties.

The anger over Hammond's comments dominated the front pages of several newspapers, overshadowing the publication of 25 government guidance notes to businesses and the public on how to prepare for and mitigate the impact of a no-deal Brexit.

Those official papers showed that companies trading with the EU would face a tangle of red tape, possible border delays, and more costly credit card payments unless negotiators secure an exit deal.

(Reporting by William James; Editing by William Schomberg)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:42aUK mortgage approvals fall in July, credit growth slows - UK Finance
RE
04:41aGerman economy delivers balanced growth, cushioning against trade risks
RE
04:39aDollar downbeat ahead of Powell speech, stocks subdued
RE
04:36aEU set to end Chinese solar panel import controls in September
RE
04:35aDollar downbeat ahead of Powell speech, stocks subdued
RE
04:23aU.S.-China trade talks end with no breakthrough as tariffs kick in
RE
04:22aU.S.-China trade talks end with no breakthrough as tariffs kick in
RE
04:18aNorway's $1 trillion wealth fund should keep oil stocks - commission
RE
04:17aDollar falls as investors await Powell speech
RE
04:14aOil up as U.S. sanctions on Iran cloud supply outlook
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba's revenue jumps but investments to prolong margin squeeze
2MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : MCDONALD : temporarily closes after 22 customers report becoming ill
3FORD MOTOR COMPANY : U.S.-Mexico NAFTA talks seen running into next week, autos unresolved
4MEDIGENE AG : MEDIGENE : participates at five upcoming conferences
5DELEK GROUP LTD. : DELEK : UK's Petrofac sells North Sea assets for $292 million

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.