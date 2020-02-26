BriaCell to Present Clinical and Immune Activity at AACR Annual Meeting

Clinical and immune activity of BriaCell’s lead candidate, Bria-IMT™, alone or in combination with checkpoint inhibitors, KEYTRUDA® and INCMGA00012, in advanced breast cancer will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting on April 28, 2020.



Clinical activity and potential correlation with immune activity and patient subsets will be presented.

BERKELEY, Calif., and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:BCT) (OTCQB:BCTXF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer, is pleased to announce that it has been selected to present at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, taking place on April 24–April 29, 2020 in San Diego, California. The Company will present the clinical and pharmacodynamic activity (i.e. tumor regression and immune responses) to Bria-IMT™ from the Phase I/IIa studies of Bria-IMT™ alone or in combination with checkpoint inhibitors in advanced breast cancer.

Blood and tumor analysis were used to evaluate clinical and pharmacodynamic responses to Bria-IMT™ in patients with advanced breast cancer from two phase I-IIa trials. The results of evaluation in both clinical studies (23 patients treated with Bria-IMT™ as monotherapy; and 11 patients treated with Bria-IMT™ in combination with KEYTRUDA® and/or INCMGA00012), including tumor regression and immune activation, will be presented focusing on patients with certain biologic characteristics. The safety profile of the treatments will be discussed in both clinical trials.

The details of BriaCell’s AACR poster are as follows:



Abstract Control Number: 4449

Title: Clinical and pharmacodynamic responses to a modified whole tumor cell immunotherapy in patients with advanced breast cancer from two phase I-IIa trials

Session Category: Immunology

Session Title: Immunotherapy

Session Date: Tuesday, April 28, 2020

Time: 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM PST

Location: San Diego Convention Center, Exhibit Halls A-F, Poster Section 47

Poster Board Number: 21

Permanent Abstract Number: 5588



Following the presentation, a copy of the poster will be posted on https://briacell.com/novel-technology/scientific-publications/ .

“We are excited to present the latest data on our immunotherapy, including safety, immune activity and anti-tumor responses, in advanced breast cancer patients. We will be describing treatment responses in patients with certain biomarkers including HLA types and cancer grades,” said Dr. Bill Williams, BriaCell’s President & CEO. “In our view, it is critical to identify high responding patient groups in order to focus on the patients most likely to benefit from the immune responses generated by our immunotherapy. We will continue to move forward in our goal of creating highly effective, targeted treatments for advanced breast cancer patients with no effective treatment options.”

“Our clinical and immunological findings will inform further development of our novel immunotherapy. This will be key in determining if our therapy may work additively or synergistically with checkpoint inhibitors to boost the body's immune response to cancer cells as we strive to develop effective treatment options for advanced breast cancer patients."

About AACR

The AACR was founded in Washington, D.C., May 7, 1907, by a group of 11 physicians and scientists intending “to further the investigation and spread the knowledge of cancer.” To prevent and cure cancer using research, education, communication, collaboration, funding and advocacy has been the mission of AACR. With its programs and services, AACR advances research in cancer and related biomedical science by facilitating exchange of knowledge and innovations among scientists and clinicians dedicated to the fight against cancer, providing education and training in oncology treatment and advancing cancer etiology, prevention, early detection, diagnosis and treatment worldwide.

For more information on AACR, please visit: https://www.aacr.org .

About BriaCell

BriaCell is an immuno-oncology focused biotechnology company developing targeted and effective approaches for the management of cancer.

For additional information on BriaCell, please visit: https://briacell.com/.

