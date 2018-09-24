Brian DiFeo Joins MWWPR As Head Of Influencer Strategy

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MWWPR announced today the addition of Brian DiFeo to the MWWPR Digital team as Senior Director of Influencer Strategy. DiFeo will be leading MWWPR's evolving influencer marketing services, including developing meaningful and ROI-driven influencer campaigns and evergreen programs for MWWPR's diverse stable of consumer and corporate clients.

DiFeo brings over seven years of influencer marketing experience and knowledge as the co-founder of The Mobile Media Lab in 2012, and founder of the community group Instagram NYC in 2011. As one of the first influencers on Instagram, DiFeo offers an unequaled perspective in influencer marketing to clients of MWWPR.

"I'm excited to join a company of smart, like-minded innovators with top-notch resources and tools who excel at creating successful, measurable, scalable, and truly integrated programs across the digital communications spectrum. There is a special synergy across our teams and offices, and I can see why we deliver unmatched and standout services and collaboration to our clients. And the time is now to move beyond the transactional nature of most influencer campaigns and tap into true brand advocacy for our clients and their valued customers," said DiFeo.

Parker Ray, Chief Digital Strategist for MWWPR, adds "Brian joins MWWPR at an auspicious time for the agency, as we continue to swiftly elevate our influencer programming game to focus in on the quantitative and qualitative success metrics that matter to our clients' bottom lines. Brian's knowledge, one-to-one relationships and strategic mindset combined with our best-in-class suite of influencer tools will combine the scalability provided by large influencer vendors and marketing agencies with the authentic brand advocacy you get from boutique firms. And we're thrilled to have Brian on board to lead our truly impactful influencer offering."

About MWWPR

Thirty-two-years young, MWWPR is among the world's leading independent, integrated PR agencies with eight offices across the US and the UK. Powered by data and guided by insights, intellect and human instincts, the agency leans heavily into a digitally-led, content-driven approach. Its mission is to ignite influence and impact to help organizations matter more to those who matter most.

With dedicated insights, strategy, data and analytics, digital and content and creative teams, MWWPR's expertise spans Consumer Lifestyle Marketing, Corporate Communications and Reputation Management, Public Affairs, Issues & Crisis Management, LGBTQ, Technology, Sports & Entertainment, B2B, Food & Beverage and Health & Wellness. In 2018, MWWPR was named Independent Public Relations Consultancy of the Year for Americas by the International Communications Consultancy Organization (ICCO).

To learn more about MWWPR, visit http://www.mww.com or follow us on social @MWW_PR

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brian-difeo-joins-mwwpr-as-head-of-influencer-strategy-300717529.html

SOURCE MWWPR