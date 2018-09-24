Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Brian DiFeo Joins MWWPR As Head Of Influencer Strategy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2018 | 05:01pm CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MWWPR announced today the addition of Brian DiFeo to the MWWPR Digital team as Senior Director of Influencer Strategy. DiFeo will be leading MWWPR's evolving influencer marketing services, including developing meaningful and ROI-driven influencer campaigns and evergreen programs for MWWPR's diverse stable of consumer and corporate clients.

DiFeo brings over seven years of influencer marketing experience and knowledge as the co-founder of The Mobile Media Lab in 2012, and founder of the community group Instagram NYC in 2011. As one of the first influencers on Instagram, DiFeo offers an unequaled perspective in influencer marketing to clients of MWWPR.

"I'm excited to join a company of smart, like-minded innovators with top-notch resources and tools who excel at creating successful, measurable, scalable, and truly integrated programs across the digital communications spectrum. There is a special synergy across our teams and offices, and I can see why we deliver unmatched and standout services and collaboration to our clients. And the time is now to move beyond the transactional nature of most influencer campaigns and tap into true brand advocacy for our clients and their valued customers," said DiFeo.

Parker Ray, Chief Digital Strategist for MWWPR, adds "Brian joins MWWPR at an auspicious time for the agency, as we continue to swiftly elevate our influencer programming game to focus in on the quantitative and qualitative success metrics that matter to our clients' bottom lines. Brian's knowledge, one-to-one relationships and strategic mindset combined with our best-in-class suite of influencer tools will combine the scalability provided by large influencer vendors and marketing agencies with the authentic brand advocacy you get from boutique firms. And we're thrilled to have Brian on board to lead our truly impactful influencer offering."

About MWWPR
Thirty-two-years young, MWWPR is among the world's leading independent, integrated PR agencies with eight offices across the US and the UK. Powered by data and guided by insights, intellect and human instincts, the agency leans heavily into a digitally-led, content-driven approach. Its mission is to ignite influence and impact to help organizations matter more to those who matter most.

With dedicated insights, strategy, data and analytics, digital and content and creative teams, MWWPR's expertise spans Consumer Lifestyle Marketing, Corporate Communications and Reputation Management, Public Affairs, Issues & Crisis Management, LGBTQ, Technology, Sports & Entertainment, B2B, Food & Beverage and Health & Wellness. In 2018, MWWPR was named Independent Public Relations Consultancy of the Year for Americas by the International Communications Consultancy Organization (ICCO).

To learn more about MWWPR, visit http://www.mww.com or follow us on social @MWW_PR

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brian-difeo-joins-mwwpr-as-head-of-influencer-strategy-300717529.html

SOURCE MWWPR


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:27pSMART EMPLOYEE BENEFITS : SEB Signs Letter of Intent to Sell Paradigm Consulting Group
AQ
05:26pMOTOROLA : Home Office confirms 4G ESN data services to go live in 2019
AQ
05:26pAPPLE : and Salesforce team up on workplace apps
AQ
05:26pNETWORKNEWSBREAKS &NDASH; CHOOM HOLDINGS INC. (CSE : CHOO) (OTCQB: CHOOF) Claims Spot on CSE 25 Index
AQ
05:26pNETWORKNEWSBREAKS &NDASH; DPW HOLDINGS, INC. (NYSE AMERICAN : DPW) Subsidiary Launches Online Investment Portal
AQ
05:26pNetworkNewsBreaks – GreenBox POS, LLC (GRBX) Completes Takeover of Parent Company
AQ
05:26pNETWORKNEWSBREAKS &NDASH; THE GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD. (TSX : TGOD) (OTCQX: TGODF) Adds Tim Seymour to Advisory Board
AQ
05:26pDIGNITY HEALTH CALIFORNIA HOSPITAL MEDICAL CENTER : to Construct Patient Care Tower as Centerpiece of Campus Expansion
BU
05:25pOil prices surge 2 percent to four-year high after OPEC rebuffs Trump
RE
05:25pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Pep Guardiola eyes Premier League dynasty with Man City
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.