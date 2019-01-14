Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Brian Gartner Promoted to Managing Director, Head of San Francisco

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/14/2019 | 12:07pm EST

Winged Keel Group (“Winged Keel”) today announced the promotion of Brian Gartner, Managing Director, Head of San Francisco, effective immediately. In his new role, Brian’s leadership will remain focused on expanding Winged Keel’s national presence as a market leader in the design, implementation, and administration of sophisticated life insurance and annuity portfolios for ultra-affluent families.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190114005657/en/

Brian Gartner, Managing Director, Head of San Francisco (Photo: Business Wire)

Brian Gartner, Managing Director, Head of San Francisco (Photo: Business Wire)

Brian joined Winged Keel Group in 2011 as an Associate, advancing into the role of Client Relationship Manager and helping open the firm’s San Francisco office in 2016. Brian will have management responsibility of Winged Keel’s California office and will be a key point of contact for Winged Keel’s West Coast client and advisor relationships.

Winged Keel Principal Eric Naison-Phillips commented: “Brian has done an incredible job solidifying our firm’s presence on the West Coast. We are excited to recognize the commitment he made to Winged Keel when he moved to San Francisco and the incredible work he has done over his tenure to live up to the promises we make to serve our clients for the long term. I speak on behalf of the entire Partnership in congratulating Brian on his well-deserved appointment and look forward to his continued success as a leader of this firm.”

About Winged Keel Group

Winged Keel Group is an independent life insurance brokerage firm that creates and implements tax-efficient, multi-generational wealth accumulation and wealth transfer strategies for ultra-high net worth families. With offices in Boston, New York, and San Francisco, the firm specializes in the structuring and administration of large blocks of Traditional Life Insurance and large portfolios of Private Placement Life Insurance and Annuities. For more information on Winged Keel Group, please visit www.wingedkeel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:00pNORTHERN VENTURE TRUST : Update re Offer for subscription
AQ
01:00pPan Global Appoints Patrick Evans to Board of Directors
NE
12:59pANDREWS SYKES : Sykes Pumps helps secure continuity during water shortages
PU
12:59pDIAGEO : Pernod Ricard to meet activist Elliott ahead of earnings update - sources
RE
12:59pINGREDION : To release 2018 fourth-quarter and year-end financial results and hold conference call and webcast on tuesday, february 5, 2019
PU
12:59pSUBSEA 7 : share repurchase
AQ
12:59pJanuary 18th Grand Opening Celebrates New Affordable Housing in Exposition Park
GL
12:57pNo. 1 U.S. utility PG&E prepares bankruptcy filing after California wildfires
RE
12:57pNISSAN'S IMS CONCEPT : Introducing the 'elevated sports sedan'
AQ
12:56pMAGNA TERRA MINERALS : Announces Start of Drilling at Luna Roja Project
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CONTINENTAL : Continental warns weaker markets, electric shift to hit margins
2WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
3GOLD : Newmont takes top gold producer spot with $10 billion Goldcorp buy
4GOLDCORP INC. : GOLDCORP : Newmont takes top gold producer spot with $10 billion Goldcorp buy
5PG&E CORPORATION : No. 1 U.S. utility PG&E prepares bankruptcy filing after California wildfires

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.