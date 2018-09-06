Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Brian Higgins : Higgins Says Proposed Tariffs on Hats Could Cost Consumers & Local Jobs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 11:17pm CEST

Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) is calling for headwear products used to manufacture hats in the United States to be removed from the Administration's proposed list of goods slated to be hit with a 25% tariff. Higgins, a member of the House of Representatives Ways and Means Subcommittee on Trade, raised objections to the proposal in a letter and remarks on the House Floor.

In a letter to United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Higgins writes, 'I appreciate your commitment to creating a fair and balanced trade relationship with China by pursuing actions that pressure the Government of China to address their use of unfair policies, such as forced technology transfer, that put American businesses at a disadvantage. While I applaud the intent behind the efforts of the Section 301 actions, the inclusion of headwear on the proposed $200 billion list has a direct negative impact in my district. New Era Cap Co. Inc. (New Era Cap) has grown to be the largest dedicated headwear company in the United States….As a U.S. based headwear manufacturer, the proposed 25% ad valorem tariff will diminish their ability to compete, jeopardize the growth of the company and hinder continued investment in my district.'

(To access video click above or go to: https://youtu.be/RaZt6uScx8k )

Higgins also spoke about the harmful impact of the proposed tariff on the House Floor:

'Mr. Speaker: The White House proposed list of new tariffs includes: headwear, hats and headgear. If the 25% tariff on these products were imposed, New Era Cap, the largest headwear company in the United States, and based in my district, would be hurt.

'Based in Buffalo, New Era employs 800 people in 19 states. New Era supplies official headwear for the National Football League, the National Basketball Association, and Major League Baseball.

'Mr. President, you can't tariff your way to economic growth.

'A tariff is a tax levied by a government on imported goods by placing taxes on foreign component parts. These products become more expensive for American consumers.

'The imposition of these tariffs are a race to the bottom and will result in higher product cost for all Americans.'

Congressman Higgins has been critical of the Administration's haphazard tariff policies: speaking out about proposed tariffs on steel and aluminum, leading a letter signed by 171 members requesting a renegotiated agreement on softwood lumber which is used in the home building industry, and winning an argument made before the International Trade Commission opposing tariffs on Canadian newsprint.

Disclaimer

Brian Higgins published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 21:16:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:34pBank of Canada Likely to Raise Rates, Even if Nafta Talks Collapse
DJ
11:32pMEDIA ADVISORY : Regulation of Small Liquid Petroleum Gas Pipeline Distribution Systems – New Report Sept. 10
PU
11:17pBRIAN HIGGINS : Higgins Says Proposed Tariffs on Hats Could Cost Consumers & Local Jobs
PU
11:17pAGENDA ANNOUNCED FOR THE 2018 COP 14 BUSINESS AND BIODIVERSITY FORUM : Investing in Biodiversity for People and Planet. Exchanging lessons learned and catalysing action within the business sector for safeguarding biodiversity
PU
11:17pU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Two Members of USPS Board of Governors Sworn In
PU
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:14pBoC's Wilkins keeps door open to October hike despite NAFTA uncertainty
RE
11:12pEPA U S ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY : U.S. EPA and BLM announce Barrick Gold stabilizes mine waste at Cordero Mine site
PU
11:12pTrade jitters and tech woes weigh on S&P, Nasdaq
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : bond hits record low, stock slips as investor worry deepens
2GO-AHEAD GROUP PLC : GO AHEAD : Full year results for the year ended 30 June 2018
3WIRECARD : Wirecard AG to Replace Commerzbank in DAX Index
4EVERQUOTE INC : EverQuote Launches Safe Driving Insurance Offers for EverDrive App Users
5T-MOBILE US : T-Mobile, Sprint Tie-Up Tests Trump's Mettle -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.