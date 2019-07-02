Brian L. Scanlon Joins Guardian as EVP of Business Development and Chief Marketing Officer

NEW YORK, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® (Guardian), one of the nation's largest mutual life insurers and a leading provider of whole life, individual disability insurance, and employee benefits, announced today that Brian L. Scanlon joins as Executive Vice President of Business Development and Chief Marketing Officer. This newly created role will enhance delivery of products, services and communications that meet consumers' financial needs.

Scanlon is responsible for developing an enterprise strategy for acquisitions and partnerships that serve consumer needs, and for marketing that connects to sales and overall customer experience. He is a member of the company's Executive Leadership Team and reports to Deanna Mulligan, Guardian's President and Chief Executive Officer.

"With our commitment to be a Guardian for our customers comes the responsibility to innovate as consumer financial needs, expectations and ways of engaging with companies evolves," said Ms. Mulligan. "I am confident Brian's proven track record in strategy and business development will create new opportunities that will benefit all of our customers."

Scanlon joins Guardian from The Thomson Reuters Corporation where he was most recently Chief Strategy Officer, contributing to industry leading growth. He was pivotal to executing the deal to sell a majority stake of Thomson Reuters' Financial Services and Risk division into a joint venture with Blackstone. His responsibilities included strategy, brand marketing, strategic partnerships, alliances and business development. Prior to joining Thomson Reuters, Scanlon was a Partner in the Corporate Finance and Strategy Practice at McKinsey where he worked across technology, financial services, telecom and private equity, and in London, Singapore and New York. He started his career at Arthur Anderson.

"Guardian's values and 150-plus year track record of delivering for its customers make it stand out in the financial services sector," said Scanlon. "I look forward to working with the leadership team to lead transformative initiatives for the company and our customers."

Scanlon served on the Thomson Reuters Swiss Board of Directors. He received his MBA from Harvard Business School and BS in accountancy from Villanova University.

