Brian Lake Joins Portfolio Pathway as VP of Marketing

08/15/2018 | 01:12pm CEST

CHICAGO, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Portfolio Pathway, a leader in wealth management technology solutions, announces Brian Lake has joined the firm as Vice President of Marketing.  Mr. Lake will be responsible for the management and growth of Portfolio Pathway's marketing and brand awareness activities as well as product maturity of its platform user experience and interface design.

Portfolio Pathway provides Cloud-based portfolio management reporting and back office tools for financial advisors, wealth managers and broker dealers. This next generation system encompasses performance reporting, account aggregation, a flexible billing and payout module, composite reporting, portfolio rebalancing and trading.

"Brian's experience of marketing and creative leadership, business acumen, and artistic talent will be a key facet for Portfolio Pathway's opportunity to increase industry awareness of our growing solutions," said Dave Miller, CEO of Portfolio Pathway. "We are excited to have Brian onboard to further expand our reach to the industry as well as future clients and partners."

Most recently, Mr. Lake worked at Hyperion Global Partners where his responsibilities included oversight and management of Hyperion's marketing and creative activities, as well as leadership in Hyperion's Research Practice. His role entailed marketing growth strategies, campaign and event planning, brand management, inbound and content marketing communications and market outreach.

Prior to Hyperion, Mr. Lake worked for HBR Consulting overseeing the firm's internal and client-related creative/marketing department entailing brand development and management, user focus design, interactive media, event planning, marketing criterion and effective PR strategies.

"Since coming on board with the Portfolio Pathway family and the pool of talent that is represented, I'm increasingly excited with the possibilities at hand," said Mr. Lake. "Having spent over two decades in the legal market, it is a refreshing change to now be focused in the financial vertical. I look forward to the challenges that lay ahead to position Portfolio Pathway the industry leader it's destined to be."

For more information, please visit www.portfoliopathway.com.

About Portfolio Pathway

Portfolio Pathway provides Cloud-based portfolio management reporting and back office tools for financial advisors, wealth managers and broker dealers. This next generation system encompasses performance reporting, account aggregation, a flexible billing and payout module, composite reporting, portfolio rebalancing and trading. 

For more information about Portfolio Pathway, please visit www.portfoliopathway.com, or call 800-970-9080.  Follow on Twitter @PortPathway.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brian-lake-joins-portfolio-pathway-as-vp-of-marketing-300697334.html

SOURCE Portfolio Pathway


© PRNewswire 2018
