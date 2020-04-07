Log in
Brian Mast : Mast Urges Agriculture Secretary To Expedite Relief To Florida Farmers Amid Coronavirus

04/07/2020

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Congressman Brian Mast (FL-18) today led a bipartisan coalition from the Florida Congressional delegation in urging U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue to expedite relief to Florida farmers amid the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Currently, Florida's produce growers are sustaining the double blow of abruptly lost markets during the COVID-19 pandemic on top of ever-growing unfair competition from Mexican produce.

'Produce growers in Florida continue going to work every single day to help families put food on the table during this national emergency, but like everybody, they are facing unique challenges that have had devastating consequences,' Rep. Mast said. 'That's why we're asking Secretary Perdue to help us do everything we can to mitigate the financial damage of this pandemic and expedite critical relief to Florida's produce growers.'

Congress recently passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which allocated funding to support farmers across the nation. This funding includes financial assistance to producers and other forms of aid from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Rep. Mast was joined by Representatives Darren Soto (FL-09), Mario Diaz-Balart (FL-25), Ted Deutch (FL-22), Debbie Murcasel-Powell (FL-26), Bill Posey (FL-08), Stephanie Murphy (FL-07), Donna Shalala (FL-27), Daniel Webster (FL-11), Michael Waltz (FL-06), Al Lawson (FL-05), Ross Spano (FL-15), Debbie Wasserman Schultz (FL-23), Neal Dunn (FL-02), Vern Buchanan (FL-16), Val Demings (FL-10), Ted Yoho (FL-03), Greg Steube (FL-17) and John Rutherford (FL-04).

The letter is attached.

###

Disclaimer

Brian Mast published this content on 07 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2020 21:32:06 UTC
