DGAP-News: BrickMark AG / Key word(s): Personnel

BrickMark AG: Henning Gebhardt strengthens high-caliber Advisory Board



19.02.2020 / 08:02

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





BrickMark: Henning Gebhardt strengthens high-caliber Advisory Board

- Expertise of the management and the Advisory Board as growth driver

- Growing interest of institutional investors in digital assets

- Significant stepping up of the real estate portfolio planned

Zug - 19 February 2020 - BrickMark AG ("BrickMark"), an innovative real estate investor and leading global pioneer in the tokenization of high-quality commercial properties, has gained with Henning Gebhardt another personality for its high-caliber Advisory Board. Henning Gebhardt, 53, had leading positions with DWS for many years. He started his professional career with the fund subsidiary of Deutsche Bank in 1996 as Portfolio Manager International Equities and after having been Head of German Equity and Head of European Equity from 2014 to 2016, he managed as Global Head of Equity the global equity business of DWS, where he managed assets of around EUR 100 billion. After more than 20 years with the fund company Gebhardt joined Berenberg Bank in 2017, where he acted as head for the central unit Wealth and Asset Management. Gebhardt is a multiple award-winning fund manager who boasts a deep expert knowledge on the capital market. In 2016 he was Fund Manager of the Year and in 2017 he was the winner of the renowned Sauren Golden Award.

"I am very much looking forward to the future co-operation with the BrickMark management and the possibility to accompany the company in its dynamic business expansion on strategic issues," Henning Gebhardt stressed. "With the most recent transaction in Zurich Bahnhofstrasse BrickMark has proven that the topic of digital securities has now also reached institutional investors. The market for tokenized securities is just starting to develop and I see a very high potential here."

The Advisory Board supports the BrickMark management in the planned significant extension of the real estate portfolio. The BrickMark management around CEO Stephan Rind has an excellent track record and can rely on a broad network in the real estate industry. Moreover, it can leverage its many years of experience with real estate transactions in the range of several billion US dollars. The Advisory Board consists so far of Dr. Luciano Gabriel, Chairman of the Advisory Board, Danilo Carlucci and John Nacos, ie renowned real estate, tech and crypto experts.

Stephan Rind, CEO of BrickMark: "We are pleased to have with Henning Gebhardt a proven capital market expert on our Advisory Board. He is a valuable support in our planned growth course where the tokenization of real estate constitutes an important component of the development. He will be an important advisor, more particularly in connection with the growing interest of institutional investors in digital assets."

About BrickMark

BrickMark, "The Blockchain Real Estate Company", is an international real estate investor and real estate asset manager, and a pioneer in the tokenization of real estate. The company, in which high-caliber managers from the real estate industry pool their expertise and networks, has begun to build a real estate portfolio with a focus on high-quality, highly profitable commercial properties in Europe. The company is using a new form of digital security, the BrickMark token, as an integral part of its capital-raising process. The company thus combines the asset value and profitability benefits of real estate as an asset class with the technological possibilities of smart contracts in the blockchain. Like listed real estate companies, BrickMark embraces high transparency levels and compliance with international valuation standards. BrickMark is a member of EPRA and has offices in Zug, Zurich, Luxembourg and Berlin. www.brickmark.net





Press contact

edicto GmbH

Axel Mühlhaus / Dr. Sönke Knop

brickmark@edicto.de

Tel.: +49 (0) 69 905505-52

Eschersheimer Landstr. 42-44

60322 Frankfurt a.M.