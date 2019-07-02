Brident Dental Offers Tips for Summer Travel

Brident Dental & Orthodontics, an affiliate of Western Dental, one of the nation’s leaders in accessible, affordable oral healthcare and the leading orthodontics provider in the country, understands that summer is a time of year when access to one’s regular dentist is not always possible due to vacations.

Whether you’re embarking on a long trip by car, taking a flight to an exotic destination, setting sail on a fun ocean voyage or simply enjoying a sunny day at the beach, an unexpected problem in your mouth can become a major dilemma.

“We all love our summer vacations and see them as a carefree time of enjoyment and low stress. However, a vacation has the potential to be ruined by a dental emergency,” said Dr. Soumava Sen, President of Brident Dental. “Fortunately, there are some common-sense solutions that we can all apply that will alleviate the problem until we return home and can visit our regular dentist.”

Dr. Sen offers these short-term solutions to problems you may experience until you can see a professional:

Toothaches. Rinse mouth with warm water and use dental floss to remove any lodged food. If swelling appears, hold a cold compress to the outside of the mouth or cheek. Never put aspirin against the gums or on the sore tooth, because it may irritate the gum tissue.

Rinse mouth with warm water and use dental floss to remove any lodged food. If swelling appears, hold a cold compress to the outside of the mouth or cheek. Never put aspirin against the gums or on the sore tooth, because it may irritate the gum tissue. Chipped or Broken Tooth. Rinse mouth and any broken pieces with warm water. If bleeding, apply a piece of gauze to the area for about 10 minutes or until the bleeding stops. Hold a cold compress to the outside of the mouth to reduce swelling and ease pain.

Rinse mouth and any broken pieces with warm water. If bleeding, apply a piece of gauze to the area for about 10 minutes or until the bleeding stops. Hold a cold compress to the outside of the mouth to reduce swelling and ease pain. Lost Filling. Stick a piece of sugarless gum into the cavity (sugar-filled gum will cause pain) or use an over-the-counter dental cement.

Stick a piece of sugarless gum into the cavity (sugar-filled gum will cause pain) or use an over-the-counter dental cement. Lost Crown. If in pain, use a cotton swab to apply a little clove oil to the tooth. Try to slip the crown back over the tooth. Before putting the crown back in place, coat the inner surface with an over-the-counter dental cement, toothpaste or denture adhesive to help hold it in place. Never use super glue!

If in pain, use a cotton swab to apply a little clove oil to the tooth. Try to slip the crown back over the tooth. Before putting the crown back in place, coat the inner surface with an over-the-counter dental cement, toothpaste or denture adhesive to help hold it in place. Never use super glue! Broken Braces Wire. If a wire breaks or sticks out and is poking you, use the eraser end of a pencil to move the wire. If that is not working, use orthodontic wax, a small cotton ball or a piece of gauze to cover the wire tip. Don’t cut the wire, because there’s a risk of swallowing it.

If a wire breaks or sticks out and is poking you, use the eraser end of a pencil to move the wire. If that is not working, use orthodontic wax, a small cotton ball or a piece of gauze to cover the wire tip. Don’t cut the wire, because there’s a risk of swallowing it. Knocked-out Tooth. Retrieve the tooth, hold it by the crown (the part that is usually exposed in the mouth) and rinse with warm water. Using no force, try to replace the tooth facing the right way. If that’s not possible, put the tooth in a small container of milk (or a cup of water that contains a pinch of table salt). A tooth that has been knocked out has the highest chance of being saved when it is returned to the socket within one hour.

These tips can help get you through an emergency, but it’s important to see a dentist when you return home.

