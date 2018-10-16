Log in
Brident Dental Offices in San Antonio Provide ‘Dental Home’ for Families

10/16/2018 | 12:52pm EDT

Brident Dental & Orthodontics is not the typical cookie-cutter dental practice. It provides a full range of services to its patients that differentiates it from the typical San Antonio dental practice.

Brident Dental has 30 offices throughout Texas and is an affiliate of Western Dental, one of the nation’s leaders in accessible, affordable oral healthcare and the leading orthodontics provider in the country.

There are eight Brident Dental offices in the San Antonio region and they all operate under the same premise: providing a complete “Dental Home” for its growing number of patients.

“Brident Dental is a little different than the regular dental practice that’s around the corner,” Edwin Rivera, Vice President of Community Marketing and Strategic Alliances. “We serve as a Dental Home for families throughout San Antonio by offering adults and children a full range of dental services, including general dentistry, hygiene, pediatric dentistry, orthodontics, and oral surgery. Brident Dental takes tremendous pride in taking care of all our patients, from kids to grandparents. We’re a one-stop shop.”

The services don’t stop with a patient’s oral health. Brident Dental also is extremely cognizant of the financial burden that dental care sometimes requires.

“We’re very unique on the financial side as well,” Rivera explained. “Brident Dental has its own financing and we set up payment plans that really help people from a financial standpoint. We want to help out all patients, especially the underserved.”

In addition to accepting uninsured and privately insured patients, Brident Dental welcomes patients covered by the Medicaid dental program and CHIP (Children’s Medicaid) in San Antonio and all of its Texas offices.

The eight Brident Dental offices in San Antonio are located at:

  • 7970 Fredericksburg Road, Suite 105, (210 248-0381)
  • 6700 S Flores Street, Suite 101, (210 460-7860)
  • 8803 Texas 15, Suite 106 (210 305-5895)
  • 10630 Culebra Road (210 202-3165)
  • 8425 Bandera Road (210 202-3157)
  • 1455 Austin Highway, (210 248-0626)
  • 7334 San Pedro Ave., (210 625-4724)
  • 8455 Crestway Drive, Suite 101, (210 202-3277)

For more information on Brident Dental, please visit www.brident.com.

ABOUT BRIDENT DENTAL

Brident Dental & Orthodontics, with eight offices in San Antonio and 30 offices throughout Texas, is an affiliate of Western Dental, one of the nation’s largest dental providers and the leader in accessible, affordable oral healthcare, serving approximately 2.4 million patient visits annually in 249 affiliated offices throughout California, Arizona, Nevada, and Texas. In addition to general dentistry, Brident offers orthodontics, oral surgery, pediatric dentistry, periodontics and endodontics in its offices, creating a convenient full service “Dental Home.”

All of Brident’s services are backed by a unique quality assurance system that electronically monitors all patient visits, treatments, dental staff and clinical performance to enable high-quality care.

For more information, please visit www.brident.com.


© Business Wire 2018
