Brident Dental and Orthodontics : Designates Regional Offices to Remain Open to Meet Emergency Dental Needs

Brident, a leader in dental and orthodontic care in Texas, today announced that it is keeping open three offices in central locations to meet patient needs for emergency services.

“The federal government, public health agencies, and dental boards and associations have recently ordered or recommended restrictions on the provision of non-urgent dental procedures,” said Dr. Yein Kim, Clinical Director of Brident. “As a result, we have made the very difficult decision to temporarily close a majority of our dental offices effective tomorrow. To be certain that emergency dental care remains accessible to our patients and the communities we serve, we are keeping open three offices in central locations for urgent and emergency services only. Recognizing that this is a fluid situation, we currently plan to resume full-service dentistry and orthodontics at all locations beginning Monday, April 13, subject to health advisories in place at that time.”

Emergency care services are available in the following locations.

If you are experiencing a dental emergency, please call: 866-887-7592. We are asking patients to call ahead to confirm hours of availability and to confirm that their oral health needs are appropriate given current public health guidelines.

Dallas/Euless

Houston

San Antonio

To reschedule an existing appointment for non-emergency care, call: 888-860-9110.

ABOUT BRIDENT

Brident Dental and Orthodontics is one of Texas’s largest dental providers and is the leader in accessible, affordable oral healthcare, serving patient visits in 68 affiliated offices throughout the state. In addition to general dentistry, Brident offers orthodontics, oral surgery, pediatric dentistry, periodontics and endodontics in its offices, creating a convenient full service “Dental Home.”

Brident is the leading provider of services to both adults and children in Texas’s Medicaid dental program for low-income individuals and families.

To learn more about Brident or inquire about an office in your community, visit www.brident.com.

