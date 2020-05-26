Bridge Connector Named a Gartner Cool Vendor for Healthcare Interoperability

Destinations platform for health data integrations recognized for no-code functionality and scalability

Bridge Connector, a technology company offering data-driven workflow automation to solve health IT interoperability challenges, today announced that Gartner, Inc., the world’s leading research and advisory company, has included Bridge Connector on its list of Cool Vendors in Healthcare Interoperability.

The report recognized Bridge Connector’s integration platform as a service (iPaaS), Destinations, saying, “Bridge Connector is cool because it enables data and workflow orchestration among ecosystem participants with its no-code platform. The Destinations platform provides scalable healthcare interoperability as a service that is vendor and data-type agnostic, allowing citizens – not just developers – to create cross-enterprise connections and transformations.”

With the average hospital using about 16 disparate EHR platforms on top of other patient data solutions, the industry has long struggled to achieve interoperability. Disparate data systems create costly inefficiencies, such as duplicative data entry, that waste time and resources while increasing the likelihood of human error in patient medical records. Destinations rapidly and easily integrates disparate health care applications such as electronic health records (EHR), customer relationship management (CRM) platforms, patient engagement platforms and other systems using a pre-built library of data connectors and clicks, not code. The application makes integrations affordable and easy to maintain for health care companies that do not have access to a dedicated IT team or integration consultants.

“We’re honored that Gartner highlighted the value of data interoperability and included Bridge Connector among a list of highly influential companies,” said David Wenger, Bridge Connector founder and CEO. “By supplying health care companies with a fast, easy and affordable solution for integrating data systems, we can effectively democratize the exchange of clinical data and raise the standard of care for all patients.”

The inclusion on the Cool Vendor list comes on the heels of Bridge Connector receiving the 2020 MedTech Breakthrough Award for Data Interoperability Innovation on May 19.

To learn more about Bridge Connector's solutions for achieving health care interoperability, please visit https://bridgeconnector.co/.

About Bridge Connector

Bridge Connector delivers an end-to-end suite of solutions to transform the way health care communicates. Its core integration platform as a service (iPaaS) offering empowers health care provider organizations across the continuum of care with the ability to easily integrate traditionally disparate, mission-critical platforms such as electronic health records (EHRs) and customer relationship management systems (CRMs) without the use of code. Bridge Connector's integration technologies help health care organizations unlock high-impact clinical and operational insights and automate workflows without the need for deep technical expertise. Bridge Connector is headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., and has offices in San Francisco and Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

