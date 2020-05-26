Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bridge Connector Named a Gartner Cool Vendor for Healthcare Interoperability

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/26/2020 | 09:31am EDT

Destinations platform for health data integrations recognized for no-code functionality and scalability

Bridge Connector, a technology company offering data-driven workflow automation to solve health IT interoperability challenges, today announced that Gartner, Inc., the world’s leading research and advisory company, has included Bridge Connector on its list of Cool Vendors in Healthcare Interoperability.

The report recognized Bridge Connector’s integration platform as a service (iPaaS), Destinations, saying, “Bridge Connector is cool because it enables data and workflow orchestration among ecosystem participants with its no-code platform. The Destinations platform provides scalable healthcare interoperability as a service that is vendor and data-type agnostic, allowing citizens – not just developers – to create cross-enterprise connections and transformations.”

With the average hospital using about 16 disparate EHR platforms on top of other patient data solutions, the industry has long struggled to achieve interoperability. Disparate data systems create costly inefficiencies, such as duplicative data entry, that waste time and resources while increasing the likelihood of human error in patient medical records. Destinations rapidly and easily integrates disparate health care applications such as electronic health records (EHR), customer relationship management (CRM) platforms, patient engagement platforms and other systems using a pre-built library of data connectors and clicks, not code. The application makes integrations affordable and easy to maintain for health care companies that do not have access to a dedicated IT team or integration consultants.

“We’re honored that Gartner highlighted the value of data interoperability and included Bridge Connector among a list of highly influential companies,” said David Wenger, Bridge Connector founder and CEO. “By supplying health care companies with a fast, easy and affordable solution for integrating data systems, we can effectively democratize the exchange of clinical data and raise the standard of care for all patients.”

The inclusion on the Cool Vendor list comes on the heels of Bridge Connector receiving the 2020 MedTech Breakthrough Award for Data Interoperability Innovation on May 19.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

To learn more about Bridge Connector’s solutions for achieving health care interoperability, please visit https://bridgeconnector.co/.

About Bridge Connector

Bridge Connector delivers an end-to-end suite of solutions to transform the way health care communicates. Its core integration platform as a service (iPaaS) offering empowers health care provider organizations across the continuum of care with the ability to easily integrate traditionally disparate, mission-critical platforms such as electronic health records (EHRs) and customer relationship management systems (CRMs) without the use of code. Bridge Connector’s integration technologies help health care organizations unlock high-impact clinical and operational insights and automate workflows without the need for deep technical expertise. Bridge Connector is headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., and has offices in San Francisco and Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. To learn more about Bridge Connector, visit https://bridgeconnector.co and follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:46aAECI : Preference Dividend Declaration
PR
09:46aBlock & Leviton LLP Announces Opening of New Delaware Office; Hires Experienced Chancery Court Litigator Nathan A. Cook as Managing Partner
GL
09:44aDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa hopes for speedy EU nod for bailout - sources
RE
09:44a1LIFE HEALTHCARE : Montage International Selects Modernized Primary Care Provider One Medical to Deliver 24/7 Digital Health Services to Its Guests and Associates
AQ
09:44aCEMEX : successfully amends its main bank agreement
AQ
09:44aDOOSAN INFRACORE : Launched construction solution 'Site Cloud'
AQ
09:44aITC : enters into a Share Purchase Agreement to acquire 100% equity share capital of Sunrise Foods Private Limited
AQ
09:44aDOOSAN SOLUS : acquires 34 billion incentive from Hungarian government; -Funding for the establishment of a battery foil factory, corporate tax exemption
AQ
09:44aDOOSAN INFRACORE : Launches Next Generation Wheel Loader 'DL-7'
AQ
09:44aHERC : Hertz Global Holdings Takes Action to Strengthen Capital Structure Following Impact of Global Coronavirus Crisis
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION : 'This could be the one that gets me,' says oilfield service veteran
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Postpones 2019 Results Publication for Third Time
3AVIVA PLC : Frozen UK property funds face existential crisis
4SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : to Keep 45% Stake in Siemens Energy After Spin-Off -Reuters
5ORSTED A/S : ORSTED A/S : Leading Danish companies join forces on an ambitious sustainable fuel project

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group