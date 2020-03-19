Log in
Bridge Connector :s Offering Integration Services to COVID-19 Responders

03/19/2020 | 08:06am EDT

Pre-configured integrations will empower response teams, call centers and care teams to effectively manage patient data, streamline communications for a more efficient treatment process

Bridge Connector today announced the company is offering rapid deployment system integrations for COVID-19 use cases free of charge for six months. Given the dynamic nature of the virus and far reaching impact, ending further spread will require system-wide collaboration that enables front-line responders to communicate effectively. Bridge Connector is offering free, pre-configured system integrations to help response teams, call centers and care teams more effectively communicate and manage patient data and streamline communications for a more efficient treatment process.

“In the face of COVID-19, it is important that organizations like us step up to provide whatever tools and support we can to help minimize the impact of the virus and support frontline responders,” said Bridge Connector founder and CEO, David Wenger. “Bridge Connector can help hospitals and health systems to manage the huge influx of patient data they’re currently experiencing by rapidly connecting data systems using our pre-built connectors. Offering our integration platform for free and collaborating with EHR vendors and other industry stakeholders will help providers improve workflows as patient volume continues to increase.”

Bridge Connector will deploy these integrations according to the evolving needs of the health care community. The integrations can be deployed within days or weeks and will not disrupt ongoing care. Bridge Connector’s rapid deployment integrations, coupled with Salesforce’s pledge to provide coronavirus-affected health systems free access to Salesforce Health Cloud technologies, work together to support those working tirelessly through this pandemic.

Any health care organization interested in learning more about Bridge Connector’s free rapid deployment integrations can visit https://bridgeconnector.co/resources/blogs/what-we-are-doing-to-empower-covid-19-responders

About Bridge Connector
Bridge Connector delivers an end-to-end suite of solutions to transform the way health care communicates. Its core integration-platform-as-a-service (iPaaS) offering empowers health care provider organizations across the continuum of care with the ability to easily integrate traditionally disparate, mission-critical platforms such as electronic health records (EHRs) and customer relationship management systems (CRMs) without the use of code. Bridge Connector’s integration technologies help health care organizations unlock high-impact clinical and operational insights and automate workflows without the need for deep technical expertise. Bridge Connector is headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., and has offices in San Francisco and Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. To learn more about Bridge Connector, visit https://bridgeconnector.co and follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2020
