BridgeBio Pharma : Closes $299.2 Million Financing Round to Support Its Efforts to Target Genetic Disease at the Source

BridgeBio
Pharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on
genetic diseases, today announced a new financing round of $299.2
million. The round was co-led by existing investors KKR and Viking
Global Investors. Other existing investors participating included
Perceptive Advisors, AIG, Aisling Capital, Cormorant Capital, and
Hercules Capital; and they were joined by new investors Sequoia Capital,
and a blue-chip long-term investor. The financing will be used to
support BridgeBio Pharma's existing drug research and development
programs and expand its efforts to rapidly develop medicines for
patients with unmet needs.
“We are privileged to be working with investors who believe in our goal
of creating medicines for patients with genetic disease. We are aware
that many of these patients lack effective treatment options, and we
take our mission to help them seriously,” said Neil Kumar, Ph.D,
co-founder and chief executive officer of BridgeBio Pharma. “The path
from promising early-stage science to a drug that makes a difference for
patients requires a long-term vision and steady commitment. We are
fortunate to have our investors’ support as we develop these treatments.”
Genetic diseases are conditions that derive directly from mutations in
their patients’ DNA. These mutations can be either inherited or
spontaneous, and the diseases stemming from them include both Mendelian
diseases, which tend to affect pediatric patients, and cancers. While
there are more than 7,000 genetic diseases affecting 25 to 30 million
Americans in aggregate, fewer than 500 drugs are approved for these
conditions, leaving a significant number of patients without any
therapeutic options.
BridgeBio Pharma was formed in 2015 by a team of drug research and
development veterans from both the biotech industry and academia. The
company seeks to translate novel scientific discoveries from
universities, academic medical centers, and pharmaceutical research
groups into genetically-targeted therapeutics that address the
fundamental causes of disease. Its portfolio of more than 15 assets
includes several in the pre-clinical stages of development, as well as
four programs in or approaching pivotal trials.
Each of these drug assets is housed in its own subsidiary company, with
access to centralized resources and capabilities courtesy of a novel
corporate structure developed in conjunction with Dr. Andrew Lo of MIT’s
Sloan School of Management. BridgeBio employs a lean, capital-efficient
model that harnesses a central research and development platform to
simultaneously operate multiple programs that fit the company’s
stringent science criteria. Using this model, personnel and funding can
be efficiently redistributed amongst the assets on an as-needed basis.
The portfolio assets span therapeutic areas including genetic
dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal
disease, and ophthalmology. Some of the specific indications targeted
include transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR-CM and ATTR-PN), pantothenate
kinase-associated neurodegeneration (PKAN), Gorlin syndrome and frequent
basal cell carcinomas, dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB), Darier
and Hailey-Hailey diseases, Netherton syndrome, venous malformations,
Canavan disease, Leber’s hereditary optic neuropathy, molybdenum
cofactor deficiency Type A, achondroplasia, and FGFR, SHP-2, and
K-RAS-driven cancers.
About BridgeBio Pharma
BridgeBio finds, develops, and delivers breakthrough medicines for
genetic diseases. The company bridges remarkable advancements in genetic
science with the entrepreneurial engine required to rapidly create
lifesaving medicines for patients with unmet needs. Founded in 2015 by a
team of industry veterans, the company has built a portfolio of more
than 15 transformative drugs ranging from pre-clinical to late stage
development in multiple therapeutic areas including genetic dermatology,
oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and
ophthalmology. The company’s focus on scientific excellence and rapid
execution aims to translate today's discoveries into tomorrow's
medicines. For additional information, visit BridgeBio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190123005230/en/