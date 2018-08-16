Log in
BridgeHealth : Named to Inc. 5000 List for Fourth Consecutive Year

08/16/2018 | 05:47pm CEST

BridgeHealth, the leading provider of value-based healthcare services, has again been recognized as an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private company, making 2018 the fourth year in a row the company has earned this recognition. The company ranked #3469 this year, with a three-year sales growth of 109%.

“We are happy to receive the Inc. 5000 recognition as continued validation of the need for our solution, both for high-quality providers and plan sponsors,” said Mark Stadler, BridgeHealth President and CEO. “We are proud to be a leader in the move to value-based care, offering health plan sponsors and their members access to the highest quality care and service at significant savings, simultaneously providing distribution and support for the nation’s best surgical centers. Our program is a sensible solution in righting much of what’s wrong with healthcare today.”

Stadler credits BridgeHealth’s success to the increasing interest of self-insured health plan sponsors to more directly control healthcare costs without limiting plan member access to quality care. In addition, he praises the BridgeHealth team for their focus on delivering a level of service far above that which is typical in the healthcare industry.

BridgeHealth delivers surgical benefit management services for self-insured plan sponsors and their plan members. It identifies top-rated hospitals and surgeons, as validated by CareChex and its Hospital Quality Rating Analysis and Physician Quality Rating Analysis scores, and brings incremental volume to these top-tier providers by bundling costs and pre-negotiating fixed case rates for procedures. BridgeHealth has been able to lower costs for its self-insured plan sponsor customers while increasing the quality of medical care received by their plan members.

The Inc. 5000 ranks companies by overall revenue growth over a three-year period. This year’s rankings were based on growth from 2014 to 2017. This prestigious list of the nation's most successful private companies has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success.

About BridgeHealth

Founded in 2007, BridgeHealth (www.bridgehealth.com) is a provider of value-based healthcare services. Its bundled rates allow self-insured group health plans to improve quality and outcomes of surgery, reduce costs and positively affect the rate of unnecessary surgery. Through decision support, highest-quality providers, care coordination and other strategies, clients get real results while providing an outstanding patient experience through a facilitated process. BridgeHealth is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.


© Business Wire 2018
