BridgeHealth : and ChristianaCare Establish Partnership to Increase Access to High-Quality Bariatric Surgical Care

ChristianaCare joins BridgeHealth’s national centers of excellence panel, increasing access to affordable, high-quality bariatric surgical care for more than one million members

BridgeHealth, the industry-leading provider of surgical advocacy and centers of excellence (COE) programs, has expanded its national COE footprint with ChristianaCare, one of the country’s most dynamic health care organizations. ChristianaCare is centered on improving health outcomes, making high-quality care more accessible and lowering health care costs to bring greater access to excellence in bariatric surgical care to BridgeHealth’s plan sponsor clients and the more than one million lives they represent.

BridgeHealth provides support for the members of self-insured plans when they need planned surgery. In addition to providing high-quality care from top providers across the country at significant savings to the member and their plan sponsor, BridgeHealth delivers compassionate care coordination and support at one of the most important events in many people's personal health journey – a major planned surgery. BridgeHealth also creates value for providers – delivering increased patient volume, reduced administrative costs (no claims processing), and reduced patient financial liability (no bills for patients) – creating a win-win-win scenario for plan sponsors, members, and providers alike.

“Every day our care coordinators help our members effectively navigate the healthcare landscape to ensure a safe, affordable, and compassionate experience that delivers a superior health outcome,” said Jamie Hall, president at BridgeHealth. “Providers like ChristianaCare that are focused on shaping the future of value-based care directly support our overarching mission and create significant value for our clients and their members. We’re excited to partner with ChristianaCare to add their bariatric surgery program to our centers of excellence programs.”

ChristianaCare has a national reputation for excellence in surgical care and is one of only 88 institutions out of 722 named by the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Clinical Congress for achieving “meritorious” outcomes in surgical patient care. The award-winning not-for-profit health system, headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, includes three hospitals and regional centers of excellence in heart and vascular care, cancer care and women’s health, in addition to high-quality bariatric surgery services. ChristianaCare was recently rated by Newsweek for the second consecutive year as one of the World’s Best Hospitals.

“We’re excited to join the BridgeHealth program,” said Doug Azar, senior vice president of strategic clinical integrations. “At ChristianaCare, we are focused on making a positive impact on health for everyone we serve, and we help to achieve that by making care more accessible and affordable. BridgeHealth’s model is aligned with these goals. Together, we are improving access to care for both our local community and for nationally based, large, self-insured employers, their employees and their dependents.”

About BridgeHealth

BridgeHealth (www.bridgehealth.com) is a provider of value-based healthcare services that guide members to surgical Centers of Excellence nationwide. Its bundled rates allow self-insured group health plans to improve the quality and outcomes of surgery while reducing costs from 30% to 50% on average per procedure. Members are supported through concierge-level care coordination, eliminating the stress of planning and preparing for surgery. Our top-level member experience is evident in our consistent 90+ Net Promoter Scores.

About ChristianaCare

Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, ChristianaCare is one of the country’s most dynamic health care organizations, centered on improving health outcomes, making high-quality care more accessible and lowering health care costs. ChristianaCare includes an extensive network of outpatient services, home health care, urgent care centers, three hospitals (1,299 beds), a free-standing emergency department, a Level I trauma center and a Level III neonatal intensive care unit, a comprehensive stroke center and regional centers of excellence in heart and vascular care, cancer care and women’s health. It also includes the pioneering Gene Editing Institute and was rated by IDG Computerworld as one of the nation’s Best Places to Work in IT. ChristianaCare is a nonprofit teaching health system with more than 260 residents and fellows. With the unique CareVio data-powered care coordination service and a focus on population health and value-based care, ChristianaCare is shaping the future of health care. Learn how ChristianaCare delivers greater quality and value at https://christianacare.org.

