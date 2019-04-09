BridgeStreet : Appoints Board Member Kamal Advani as CEO

BridgeStreet, a leader in providing extended stay business travel
solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed
Kamal Advani as Chief Executive Officer to succeed Sean Worker, who will
be leaving to pursue other interests. Advani, a longstanding
BridgeStreet Board member and a Managing Director of BridgeStreet’s
controlling shareholder, Versa Capital Management, LLC, brings with him
an intimate understanding of the business and 30 years of operating and
finance experience, leading companies to achieve sustainable and
profitable growth.
“In recent years, BridgeStreet has transitioned into a leading platform
providing clients with immediate access to millions of extended stay
options, all with price transparency and 24/7 customer support,” said
Advani, “I am excited to take on a greater operational role and help
continue BridgeStreet’s evolution as growth accelerates with rapid
customer adoption of BridgeStreet’s platform and leading-edge
capabilities.”
Widely recognized for uncompromising standards of quality, service, and
innovation, BridgeStreet is a renowned award winner in the Americas,
Europe, the Middle East and Africa. BridgeStreet currently operates in
more than 23,000 cities and over 130 countries. The Company’s platform
provides customers unprecedented access to extended stay lodging choices
while improving suppliers’ ability to service the corporate travel
market.
BridgeStreet Chairman and Versa Capital CEO Gregory Segall offered: “We
are confident that Kamal’s in-depth knowledge of and close working
relationship with BridgeStreet and its management team enable him to
help the company reach the next stage of its evolution and potential. We
are grateful to Sean Worker for his efforts and wish him the very best
as he moves on to his next challenge.”
“I’m proud to have had the opportunity to work with exceptional
colleagues at BridgeStreet to revolutionize extended stay business
travel and look forward to pursuing my next chapter personally and
professionally,” said Worker.
ABOUT BRIDGESTREET
We help businesses find, and book trusted accommodations anywhere so
they can work, live and sleep well, guaranteed.
BridgeStreet.com
is the first technology platform built specifically for extended stay
business travel bookings. With Hospitality experiences in more than
22,600 cities in over 130 countries, BridgeStreet is the travel
technology leader in the extended stay corporate travel sector.
BridgeStreet's innovative segmented product line, Six Ways to StayTM,
connects a global marketplace of millions of extended stay hotels,
serviced apartments, branded hotels, furnished homes, urban/resort
vacation rentals, and design-led hostels to companies who want a leading
edge, customizable travel technology solution. In addition to providing
built-in demand for hospitality operators from BridgeStreet’s 5000+
client portfolio and 100+ global sales team, BridgeStreet is recognized
as the worldwide, trusted expert in business extended stay travel
management.
