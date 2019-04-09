BridgeStreet : Appoints Board Member Kamal Advani as CEO

BridgeStreet, a leader in providing extended stay business travel solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Kamal Advani as Chief Executive Officer to succeed Sean Worker, who will be leaving to pursue other interests. Advani, a longstanding BridgeStreet Board member and a Managing Director of BridgeStreet’s controlling shareholder, Versa Capital Management, LLC, brings with him an intimate understanding of the business and 30 years of operating and finance experience, leading companies to achieve sustainable and profitable growth.

“In recent years, BridgeStreet has transitioned into a leading platform providing clients with immediate access to millions of extended stay options, all with price transparency and 24/7 customer support,” said Advani, “I am excited to take on a greater operational role and help continue BridgeStreet’s evolution as growth accelerates with rapid customer adoption of BridgeStreet’s platform and leading-edge capabilities.”

Widely recognized for uncompromising standards of quality, service, and innovation, BridgeStreet is a renowned award winner in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. BridgeStreet currently operates in more than 23,000 cities and over 130 countries. The Company’s platform provides customers unprecedented access to extended stay lodging choices while improving suppliers’ ability to service the corporate travel market.

BridgeStreet Chairman and Versa Capital CEO Gregory Segall offered: “We are confident that Kamal’s in-depth knowledge of and close working relationship with BridgeStreet and its management team enable him to help the company reach the next stage of its evolution and potential. We are grateful to Sean Worker for his efforts and wish him the very best as he moves on to his next challenge.”

“I’m proud to have had the opportunity to work with exceptional colleagues at BridgeStreet to revolutionize extended stay business travel and look forward to pursuing my next chapter personally and professionally,” said Worker.

ABOUT BRIDGESTREET

We help businesses find, and book trusted accommodations anywhere so they can work, live and sleep well, guaranteed.

BridgeStreet.com is the first technology platform built specifically for extended stay business travel bookings. With Hospitality experiences in more than 22,600 cities in over 130 countries, BridgeStreet is the travel technology leader in the extended stay corporate travel sector. BridgeStreet's innovative segmented product line, Six Ways to StayTM, connects a global marketplace of millions of extended stay hotels, serviced apartments, branded hotels, furnished homes, urban/resort vacation rentals, and design-led hostels to companies who want a leading edge, customizable travel technology solution. In addition to providing built-in demand for hospitality operators from BridgeStreet’s 5000+ client portfolio and 100+ global sales team, BridgeStreet is recognized as the worldwide, trusted expert in business extended stay travel management.

