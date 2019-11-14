Log in
Bridgecom : Attends National Colorectal Cancer Roundtable Annual Meeting

MIRA LOMA, Calif., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgecom, provider of a standardized colorectal cancer (CRC) screening outreach program which accelerates patient compliance, will be attending the annual National Colorectal Cancer Roundtable (NCCRT) conference in Baltimore, MD, November 19th – 21st, 2019.  NCCRT is a collaboration of over 150 organizations, dedicated to reducing the incidence of and mortality from colorectal cancer in the U.S., through coordinated leadership, strategic planning, and advocacy.  Earlier this year, Bridgecom became a member of the NCCRT, and pledged support of the nationwide "80% in Every Community" campaign, which aims to ensure at least 80 percent of adults take advantage of potentially life-saving colorectal cancer screenings.

Bridgecom logo (PRNewsfoto/Bridgecom)

The theme for the 2019 NCCRT Annual Meeting is "Charting Our Course to 80% in Every Community," and will bring nationally known experts, leaders and decision makers together to work towards their shared goal of increasing CRC screening utilization and reducing deaths from this preventable and curable disease. This year's presentations and workshops will provide insight on colorectal cancer screening policy, as well as opportunities for attendees to network and discuss the latest data and best practices.

"In regards to colorectal cancer, preventative at-home screening tests like the FIT kit are meeting the needs of patients who prefer to test in the comfort of their own home. Bridgecom's six years of pioneering work creating an evidence-based patient outreach platform with a FIT kit distribution and patient engagement process complements the vision and objectives of NCCRT," said Joel Luce, CEO and chairman of the board at Bridgecom. "We're excited to attend this conference as we support the goal of 80% compliance rates for colorectal cancer screenings."

About Bridgecom
Bridgecom is a software and services company that provides powerful solutions to close care gaps, improve patient outcomes and reduce avoidable risk, costs and complexity. Anchored by 30 years' expertise in Medicare/Medicaid member communication fulfillment, Bridgecom's web-based platform and workflow processes helps health payers, providers, accountable care organizations (ACOs) and medical groups standardize and distribute at-home fecal immunochemical test (FIT) colorectal cancer screening to target populations. The technology effectively engages recipients through a combination of personalized notifications designed to educate and drive them to action, achieving compliance. For more information, visit https://www.bridgecomsolutions.com/.  

Lesley Bellows, Marketing Manager

Carol Kingsley, VP, Sales & Marketing

951.361.7326

916.705.2832



lesley.bellows@bridgecomsolutions.com

carol.kingsley@bridgecomsolutions.com

 

