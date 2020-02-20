Log in
Bridget Bisnette of Riverbed Recognized on CRN's 2020 Channel Chiefs List

02/20/2020 | 08:31am EST

Riverbed® announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Bridget Bisnette, Senior Vice President Global Partner Sales, to its 2020 list of Channel Chiefs. This annual list recognizes the top vendor executives who continually demonstrate exemplary leadership, influence, innovation, and growth for the IT channel.

LinkedIn: Bridget Bisnette of Riverbed recognized on CRN’s 2020 Channel Chiefs list: https://bit.ly/2HBcBWQ

Bisnette’s vision and execution continued to drive global channel sales for Riverbed’s award-winning partner program, Riverbed Rise. She’s responsible for global channel strategy and synchronizing Riverbed's efforts through the channel in support of all solution segments and various customer consumption models. She built new capacity and capability for Riverbed’s network performance and visibility solutions—including SD-WAN, WAN-op, Application Acceleration and Network Performance Management (NPM) — including focusing on enablement to help Service Provider, Systems Integrators and Solution Providers develop new capabilities to meet customer demand.

CRN’s 2020 Channel Chiefs list honors the distinguished leaders who have influenced the IT channel with cutting-edge strategies and partnerships.

The 2020 Channel Chiefs have shown outstanding commitment, an ability to lead, and a passion for progress within the channel through their partner programs. The Channel Chief honorees were chosen by the CRN editorial staff for their dedication, industry prestige, and exceptional accomplishments in driving the channel agenda and evangelizing the importance of channel partnerships.

“The IT channel is undergoing constant evolution to meet customer demands and changing business environments,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “CRN’s Channel Chiefs work tirelessly, leading the industry forward through superior partner programs and strategies with a focus on helping solution providers transform and grow. Our team here at The Channel Company congratulates these outstanding individuals for their dedication to the channel.”

“I am thrilled to accept this honor and having our ongoing accomplishments with Riverbed Rise recognized,” said Bridget Bisnette, Senior Vice President Global Partner Sales at Riverbed. “Our goal is to continue to provide a partner program that offers simplicity, flexibility and profitability for partners. We strive to have lasting and positive relationships with partners in the Riverbed channel, as collectively we help our customers to maximize performance and visibility across networks and applications.”

Riverbed Rise is a performance-based program designed to reward all types of partners, business models and various customer technology consumption preferences. Built on simplicity, flexibility and profitability for partners, Riverbed Rise simplifies how partners achieve and continue to maintain their status. The program uniquely adapts to multiple business models and partners' needs and rewards achievement across key strategic activities and joint sales priorities.

CRN’s 2020 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2020 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

© 2019. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

About Riverbed

Riverbed enables organizations to maximize performance and visibility for networks and applications, so they can overcome complexity and fully capitalize on their digital and cloud investments. The Riverbed Network and Application Performance Platform enables organizations to visualize, optimize, remediate and accelerate the performance of any network for any application. The platform addresses performance and visibility holistically with best-in-class WAN optimization, network performance management (NPM), application acceleration (including Office 365, SaaS, client and cloud acceleration), and enterprise-grade SD-WAN. Riverbed’s 30,000+ customers include 99% of the Fortune 100. Learn more at riverbed.com.

Riverbed and any Riverbed product or service name or logo used herein are trademarks of Riverbed Technology, Inc. All other trademarks used herein belong to their respective owners.

Connect with Riverbed Partners

Connect with Riverbed

 


© Business Wire 2020
