Briefing by Dmitry Chernyshenko, Head of Rosturizm Zarina Doguzova, and Head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova

Dmitry Chernyshenko: Dear colleagues, good afternoon. Today, the situation with the coronavirus has reached a stable and controlled level. The number of new cases is declining, already totaling fewer than 9,000 people a day throughout the country. On some days, the number of recovered patients exceeds the number of new cases. This indicates the effectiveness and timeliness of the measures taken by the Government. This was achieved thanks to the heroic work of the doctors, first, and by the restrictions. For two months the country has been in isolation. We even had to postpone the Victory Parade to protect our veterans. The economy is in a difficult situation. According to a preliminary assessment by the Ministry of Economic Development, Russia's GDP in Q2 could decline by 9.5 percent compared with the same period last year.

Every day we monitor the situation with the coronavirus in the country. So, for example, over the last 10 days, the basic reproduction number of the infection has been steadily below one. We also recorded that the load on the healthcare system and the number of actual occupied beds has declined from 63 to 56 percent over the past 10 days. This decrease has been recorded in 16 Russian regions. Already 23 regions are prepared to relax the restrictive measures and are in line with the first stage that Rospotrebnadzor has determined.

The number of coronavirus tests remains unprecedented - over 250,000 daily. In total, over 9 million tests have been completed. But work on a vaccine has not yet been completed, although there are very encouraging reports. There is no other way or choice. Therefore, we must continue to comply with security measures, tight control, including border crossings and protection against the spread of the coronavirus.

We know that there is a danger of a second wave; doctors and specialists tell us that this risk remains high. We know that the first wave came to Russia from outside. We managed to stop it with some tough measures like restrictions on entry to the country. The Government has created a national protective barrier, and it must be maintained. This means that entry rules will remain tough, including a mandatory two-week isolation at a visitor's own expense. And the Federal Agency for Tourism' recommendations to refrain from travelling outside Russia, if possible, will remain in force.

