The briefing focuses on progress in implementing business support measures amid the spread of the coronavirus.

Excerpts from the transcript:

Briefing by Maxim Reshetnikov

Maxim Reshetnikov: On the current situation in implementing the anti-crisis measures. I would like to remind you that in general the Government has implemented the first and the second sets of business support measures. The first package was intended to provide a variety of payment deferrals, tax grace periods, postponement of loan repayments, leasing deferrals as well as to adjust the legislation to work under the current conditions.

The goal of the second package was to provide financial support and to expand the adopted lending programmes. One of the basic and most necessary of them as of now was the programme for crediting businesses at a zero percent interest rate for wage payments. I would like to remind you that the amount of the loan is based on the average number of workers at an enterprise and the minimum monthly wage, proceeding from the need for wage payments during six months. To date, almost 6,000 enterprises have taken advantage of such loans and 22,000 requests for them are being considered by the banks. The programme involves 31 banks and their number is constantly growing. There are already more than 220,000 jobs being supported.

All in all, the programme was intended for 1.5 million jobs. In addition to small and microbusinesses it now applies, as per the President's instructions, to medium-sized and major enterprises in the affected sectors. This way the programme's scope has practically doubled. We expect more and more enterprises to use this programme. And it is very important for small and microenterprises to have access to it so that the funding does not only go to medium-sized and larger enterprises. For this reason we have set a minimum quota for small and microenterprises equal to 40 percent of the allocated funds.

The programme is gaining momentum and we can see more and more requests with each new day. Now the daily increment makes up 1,500-2,000 requests. The banks have fine-tuned their work.

We have resolved a number of issues in the programme. Specifically, the Federal Tax Service has adopted blockchain technology (distributed ledger), which makes it possible to receive a loan not only in your bank, through which you are paid wages, but also through any other bank. Meanwhile, this technology helps control loan receipt by the enterprise in one bank only, so that every enterprise could have such an opportunity.

