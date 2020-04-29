Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Briefing by Maxim Reshetnikov

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/29/2020 | 12:18pm EDT

The briefing focuses on progress in implementing business support measures amid the spread of the coronavirus.

Excerpts from the transcript:

Briefing by Maxim Reshetnikov

Maxim Reshetnikov: On the current situation in implementing the anti-crisis measures. I would like to remind you that in general the Government has implemented the first and the second sets of business support measures. The first package was intended to provide a variety of payment deferrals, tax grace periods, postponement of loan repayments, leasing deferrals as well as to adjust the legislation to work under the current conditions.

The goal of the second package was to provide financial support and to expand the adopted lending programmes. One of the basic and most necessary of them as of now was the programme for crediting businesses at a zero percent interest rate for wage payments. I would like to remind you that the amount of the loan is based on the average number of workers at an enterprise and the minimum monthly wage, proceeding from the need for wage payments during six months. To date, almost 6,000 enterprises have taken advantage of such loans and 22,000 requests for them are being considered by the banks. The programme involves 31 banks and their number is constantly growing. There are already more than 220,000 jobs being supported.

All in all, the programme was intended for 1.5 million jobs. In addition to small and microbusinesses it now applies, as per the President's instructions, to medium-sized and major enterprises in the affected sectors. This way the programme's scope has practically doubled. We expect more and more enterprises to use this programme. And it is very important for small and microenterprises to have access to it so that the funding does not only go to medium-sized and larger enterprises. For this reason we have set a minimum quota for small and microenterprises equal to 40 percent of the allocated funds.

The programme is gaining momentum and we can see more and more requests with each new day. Now the daily increment makes up 1,500-2,000 requests. The banks have fine-tuned their work.

We have resolved a number of issues in the programme. Specifically, the Federal Tax Service has adopted blockchain technology (distributed ledger), which makes it possible to receive a loan not only in your bank, through which you are paid wages, but also through any other bank. Meanwhile, this technology helps control loan receipt by the enterprise in one bank only, so that every enterprise could have such an opportunity.

More to be soon...

Disclaimer

Prime Minister of the Russian Federation published this content on 29 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2020 16:17:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:48pLittle Caesars® Customers Donate Over 125,000 Pizzas -- And Counting -- As Part Of Brand's "Pie It Forward" Initiative
PR
12:48pDIVERSE INCOME TRUST : Disclosure of Rights Attaching to Equity Shares
PR
12:46pShares jump after upbeat coronavirus drug data, oil surges
RE
12:45pVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Celebrating basic training graduates in times of social distancing
AQ
12:45pPJSC POLYUS : Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Update
EQ
12:44pNORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP, INC. : Announces Cash Dividend and Holds Twenty-Fifth Annual Shareholder Meeting
PR
12:44pShares jump after upbeat coronavirus drug data, oil surges
RE
12:44pCOVID-19 INSIGHTS : Quantzig's Latest Success Story Illustrates How Spend Analytics Solutions Helped a Tech Firm to Achieve 11% Average Savings
BU
12:43pShares jump after upbeat coronavirus drug data, oil surges
RE
12:43p2019 ANNUAL RESULTS : A year of important milestones in both Antibiotics and Cosmetics activities
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Audit Concerns Sink Wirecard Stock
2AMS AG : Sensor maker AMS gives upbeat outlook, shares up 22%
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : sees second-quarter operating loss over coronavirus impact
4NEXT : NEXT : shores up finances as sales crash in British lockdown
5INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : IAG PENCE : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group