Briefing note on application of moratoria established by law and by the banking sector on mortgage and non-mortgage loans up to 30 June 2020 (367 KB)

03.07.2020

Briefing note on application of moratoria established by law and by the banking sector on mortgage and non-mortgage loans up to 30 June 2020

To address the economic and social impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, several support measures have been approved for workers, households and vulnerable groups. These measures include the introduction of legislative moratoria on mortgage debts1 and the temporary suspension of payment obligations deriving from non-mortgage loan agreements for individuals who are economically vulnerable as a consequence of the health crisis caused by COVID-19, in accordance with the criteria established in the regulations.2 Further, with the intention of allowing loan repayment deferrals on a broader scale, and in addition to the deferral measures initially envisaged in the legislative moratoria, a special system has been established for moratoria agreements between lenders and their customers through the banking sector associations.3 These banking sector moratoria relate to both mortgage and non-mortgage loans.

This briefing note updates that published a month ago4 and presents the information available on the application of the moratoria established by law and by the banking sector, with the data as at end-June submitted by institutions to the Banco de España. The information may be summarised as follows (see tables attached):

 A total of 272,149 applications for legislative moratoria on mortgage loan payments had been received, of which 226,285 had been granted. The outstanding balance of loan payments suspended amounted to €20,370 million.

 A total of 428,113 applications for legislative moratoria on non-mortgage loan payments had been received, of which 364,407 had been granted. The outstanding balance of loan payments suspended amounted to €2,719 million.

 A total of 614,058 applications for banking sector moratoria had been received, of which 509,452 had been granted. The outstanding balance of loan payments suspended amounted to €18,071 million.

1 Initially, the moratoria only affected main residence mortgages, but the measures were subsequently extended to include property used by self-employed entrepreneurs and professionals for their economic activity, as well as rented housing other than the main residence in cases in which the mortgagor/lessor ceased to receive rent payments by application of the measures introduced to assist tenants as a consequence of the state of alert.

2 See, respectively, Royal Decree-Law 8/2020 of 17 March 2020 (last update, 27 June 2020) and Royal Decree-Law 11/2020 of 31 March 2020. The definition of economic vulnerability includes conditions prior to the pandemic (for example, having in general a level of income that is three times less than the IPREM, a Spanish public income indicator), and other conditions ensuing from the pandemic (for example, becoming unemployed).

3 Royal Decree 19/2020 of 26 May 2020 includes special moratoria measures under a sectoral framework agreement, broadening the range of persons eligible for debt deferrals beyond the economically vulnerable and allowing the latter to extend their deferrals when the legislative moratoria come to an end.

4 Briefing note on application of legislative moratoria on mortgage and non-mortgage loans up to 31 May 2020.

 For all three types of moratorium, the vast majority of borrowers and guarantors benefiting from these measures (over 70%) are wage and salaried workers.

 In the case of self-employed workers, the breakdown by sector of activity shows that, for all three types of moratorium, the main sectors benefiting from the measures are wholesale and retail trade, accommodation and food service activities, and other services, followed at some distance by professional, scientific and technical activities, transport and construction. Together these sectors of activity account for more than 75% of the total moratoria for self-employed workers granted to date.

Table 1. Information on legislative mortgage debt moratoria, total system

APPLICATIONS Number Moratoria applications submitted 272,149 Moratoria applications granted 226,285 LOANS SUSPENDED €m Total System loans (€m) Balance outstanding of loans suspended 20,370 474,009 BORROWERS BENEFITING FROM THE MEASURES* Number Percentage Wage and salaried workers 276,852 73.3 Self-employed (entrepreneurs or professionals) 101,079 26.7 GUARANTORS* Number Percentage Wage and salaried workers 73,178 90.0 Self-employed (entrepreneurs or professionals) 8,154 10.0 BREAKDOWN OF SELF-EMPLOYED BORROWERS BY CNAE (Spanish National Classification of Economic Activities) Number Percentage A Agriculture, forestry and fishing 1,937 1.9 B Mining and quarrying 113 0.1 C Manufacturing 4,765 4.7 D Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply 170 0.2 E Water supply 85 0.1 F Construction 5,719 5.6 G Wholesale and retail trade 19,395 19.2 H Transportation and storage 6,643 6.6 I Accommodation and food service activities 19,200 19.0 J Information and communication 1,024 1.0 K Financial and insurance activities 482 0.5 L Real estate activities 1,727 1.7 M Professional, scientific and technical activities 7,757 7.7 N Administrative and support service activities 2,838 2.8 O Public administration and defence; compulsory social security 40 0.0 P Education 2,065 2.0 Q Human health and social work activities 2,747 2.7 R Arts, entertainment and recreation 2,643 2.6 S Other service activities 21,887 21.6

Table 2. Information on legislative suspension of payment obligations deriving from non-mortgage loan agreements, total system

APPLICATIONS Number Payment suspension applications submitted 428,113 Payment suspension applications granted 364,407 LOANS SUSPENDED €m Total System loans (€m) Balance outstanding of loans suspended 2,719 181,211 BORROWERS BENEFITING FROM THE MEASURES* Number Percentage Wage and salaried workers 316,290 75.0 Self-employed (entrepreneurs or professionals) 105,166 25.0 GUARANTORS* Number Percentage Wage and salaried workers 13,469 72.3 Self-employed (entrepreneurs or professionals) 5,158 27.7 BREAKDOWN OF SELF-EMPLOYED BORROWERS BY CNAE (Spanish National Classification of Economic Activities) Number Percentage A Agriculture, forestry and fishing 1,878 1.8 B Mining and quarrying 75 0.1 C Manufacturing 3,711 3.5 D Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply 111 0.1 E Water supply 94 0.1 F Construction 4,745 4.5 G Wholesale and retail trade 18,665 17.7 H Transportation and storage 9,937 9.4 I Accommodation and food service activities 20,324 19.3 J Information and communication 1,144 1.1 K Financial and insurance activities 656 0.6 L Real estate activities 1,184 1.1 M Professional, scientific and technical activities 8,170 7.8 N Administrative and support service activities 2,615 2.5 O Public administration and defence; compulsory social security 50 0.0 P Education 2,060 2.0 Q Human health and social work activities 2,275 2.2 R Arts, entertainment and recreation 2,918 2.8 S Other service activities 24,562 23.4

Table 3. Information on banking sector moratoria, total system

APPLICATIONS Number Payment suspension applications submitted 614,058 Payment suspension applications granted 509,452 LOANS SUSPENDED €m Total System loans (€m) Balance outstanding of loans suspended 18,071 655,220 BORROWERS BENEFITING FROM THE MEASURES* Number Percentage Wage and salaried workers 532,148 79.3 Self-employed (entrepreneurs or professionals) 138,658 20.7 GUARANTORS* Number Percentage Wage and salaried workers 42,100 85.9 Self-employed (entrepreneurs or professionals) 6,883 14.1 BREAKDOWN OF SELF-EMPLOYED BORROWERS BY CNAE (Spanish National Classification of Economic Activities) Number Percentage A Agriculture, forestry and fishing 4,904 3.5 B Mining and quarrying 309 0.2 C Manufacturing 6,082 4.4 D Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply 290 0.2 E Water supply 140 0.1 F Construction 7,803 5.6 G Wholesale and retail trade 25,667 18.5 H Transportation and storage 10,399 7.5 I Accommodation and food service activities 24,260 17.5 J Information and communication 1,792 1.3 K Financial and insurance activities 1,291 0.9 L Real estate activities 2,414 1.7 M Professional, scientific and technical activities 15,070 10.9 N Administrative and support service activities 3,440 2.5 O Public administration and defence; compulsory social security 142 0.1 P Education 2,648 1.9 Q Human health and social work activities 4,032 2.9 R Arts, entertainment and recreation 3,407 2.5 S Other service activities 24,705 17.8

* The number of borrowers benefiting from the suspension measures does not coincide with the number of moratoria applications granted because one loan may include more than one borrower. Similarly, the number of guarantors benefiting from the suspension measures does not coincide with the number of moratoria applications granted because they do not all include a guarantor.