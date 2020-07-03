|
Briefing note on application of moratoria established by law and by the banking sector on mortgage and non-mortgage loans up to 30 June 2020 (367 KB)
03.07.2020
Briefing note on application of moratoria established by law and by the banking sector on mortgage and non-mortgage loans up to 30 June 2020
To address the economic and social impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, several support measures have been approved for workers, households and vulnerable groups. These measures include the introduction of legislative moratoria on mortgage debts1 and the temporary suspension of payment obligations deriving from non-mortgage loan agreements for individuals who are economically vulnerable as a consequence of the health crisis caused by COVID-19, in accordance with the criteria established in the regulations.2 Further, with the intention of allowing loan repayment deferrals on a broader scale, and in addition to the deferral measures initially envisaged in the legislative moratoria, a special system has been established for moratoria agreements between lenders and their customers through the banking sector associations.3 These banking sector moratoria relate to both mortgage and non-mortgage loans.
This briefing note updates that published a month ago4 and presents the information available on the application of the moratoria established by law and by the banking sector, with the data as at end-June submitted by institutions to the Banco de España. The information may be summarised as follows (see tables attached):
A total of 272,149 applications for legislative moratoria on mortgage loan payments had been received, of which 226,285 had been granted. The outstanding balance of loan payments suspended amounted to €20,370 million.
A total of 428,113 applications for legislative moratoria on non-mortgage loan payments had been received, of which 364,407 had been granted. The outstanding balance of loan payments suspended amounted to €2,719 million.
A total of 614,058 applications for banking sector moratoria had been received, of which 509,452 had been granted. The outstanding balance of loan payments suspended amounted to €18,071 million.
1 Initially, the moratoria only affected main residence mortgages, but the measures were subsequently extended to include property used by self-employed entrepreneurs and professionals for their economic activity, as well as rented housing other than the main residence in cases in which the mortgagor/lessor ceased to receive rent payments by application of the measures introduced to assist tenants as a consequence of the state of alert.
2 See, respectively, Royal Decree-Law 8/2020 of 17 March 2020 (last update, 27 June 2020) and Royal Decree-Law 11/2020 of 31 March 2020. The definition of economic vulnerability includes conditions prior to the pandemic (for example, having in general a level of income that is three times less than the IPREM, a Spanish public income indicator), and other conditions ensuing from the pandemic (for example, becoming unemployed).
3 Royal Decree 19/2020 of 26 May 2020 includes special moratoria measures under a sectoral framework agreement, broadening the range of persons eligible for debt deferrals beyond the economically vulnerable and allowing the latter to extend their deferrals when the legislative moratoria come to an end.
4 Briefing note on application of legislative moratoria on mortgage and non-mortgage loans up to 31 May 2020.
For all three types of moratorium, the vast majority of borrowers and guarantors benefiting from these measures (over 70%) are wage and salaried workers.
In the case of self-employed workers, the breakdown by sector of activity shows that, for all three types of moratorium, the main sectors benefiting from the measures are wholesale and retail trade, accommodation and food service activities, and other services, followed at some distance by professional, scientific and technical activities, transport and construction. Together these sectors of activity account for more than 75% of the total moratoria for self-employed workers granted to date.
Table 1. Information on legislative mortgage debt moratoria, total system
|
APPLICATIONS
|
Number
|
Moratoria applications submitted
|
272,149
|
Moratoria applications granted
|
226,285
|
LOANS SUSPENDED
|
€m
|
Total System loans (€m)
|
Balance outstanding of loans suspended
|
20,370
|
474,009
|
BORROWERS BENEFITING FROM THE MEASURES*
|
Number
|
Percentage
|
Wage and salaried workers
|
276,852
|
73.3
|
Self-employed (entrepreneurs or professionals)
|
101,079
|
26.7
|
GUARANTORS*
|
Number
|
Percentage
|
Wage and salaried workers
|
73,178
|
90.0
|
Self-employed (entrepreneurs or professionals)
|
8,154
|
10.0
|
BREAKDOWN OF SELF-EMPLOYED BORROWERS BY CNAE (Spanish National Classification of Economic Activities)
|
Number
|
Percentage
|
A Agriculture, forestry and fishing
|
1,937
|
1.9
|
B Mining and quarrying
|
113
|
0.1
|
C Manufacturing
|
4,765
|
4.7
|
D Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
|
170
|
0.2
|
E Water supply
|
85
|
0.1
|
F Construction
|
5,719
|
5.6
|
G Wholesale and retail trade
|
19,395
|
19.2
|
H Transportation and storage
|
6,643
|
6.6
|
I Accommodation and food service activities
|
19,200
|
19.0
|
J Information and communication
|
1,024
|
1.0
|
K Financial and insurance activities
|
482
|
0.5
|
L Real estate activities
|
1,727
|
1.7
|
M Professional, scientific and technical activities
|
7,757
|
7.7
|
N Administrative and support service activities
|
2,838
|
2.8
|
O Public administration and defence; compulsory social security
|
40
|
0.0
|
P Education
|
2,065
|
2.0
|
Q Human health and social work activities
|
2,747
|
2.7
|
R Arts, entertainment and recreation
|
2,643
|
2.6
|
S Other service activities
|
21,887
|
21.6
* The number of borrowers benefiting from the suspension measures does not coincide with the number of moratoria applications granted because one loan may include more than one borrower. Similarly, the number of guarantors benefiting from the suspension measures does not coincide with the number of moratoria applications granted because they do not all include a guarantor.
Table 2. Information on legislative suspension of payment obligations deriving from non-mortgage loan agreements, total system
|
APPLICATIONS
|
Number
|
Payment suspension applications submitted
|
428,113
|
Payment suspension applications granted
|
364,407
|
LOANS SUSPENDED
|
€m
|
Total System loans (€m)
|
Balance outstanding of loans suspended
|
2,719
|
181,211
|
BORROWERS BENEFITING FROM THE MEASURES*
|
Number
|
Percentage
|
Wage and salaried workers
|
316,290
|
75.0
|
Self-employed (entrepreneurs or professionals)
|
105,166
|
25.0
|
GUARANTORS*
|
Number
|
Percentage
|
Wage and salaried workers
|
13,469
|
72.3
|
Self-employed (entrepreneurs or professionals)
|
5,158
|
27.7
|
BREAKDOWN OF SELF-EMPLOYED BORROWERS BY CNAE (Spanish National Classification of Economic Activities)
|
Number
|
Percentage
|
A Agriculture, forestry and fishing
|
1,878
|
1.8
|
B Mining and quarrying
|
75
|
0.1
|
C Manufacturing
|
3,711
|
3.5
|
D Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
|
111
|
0.1
|
E Water supply
|
94
|
0.1
|
F Construction
|
4,745
|
4.5
|
G Wholesale and retail trade
|
18,665
|
17.7
|
H Transportation and storage
|
9,937
|
9.4
|
I Accommodation and food service activities
|
20,324
|
19.3
|
J Information and communication
|
1,144
|
1.1
|
K Financial and insurance activities
|
656
|
0.6
|
L Real estate activities
|
1,184
|
1.1
|
M Professional, scientific and technical activities
|
8,170
|
7.8
|
N Administrative and support service activities
|
2,615
|
2.5
|
O Public administration and defence; compulsory social security
|
50
|
0.0
|
P Education
|
2,060
|
2.0
|
Q Human health and social work activities
|
2,275
|
2.2
|
R Arts, entertainment and recreation
|
2,918
|
2.8
|
S Other service activities
|
24,562
|
23.4
* The number of borrowers benefiting from the suspension measures does not coincide with the number of moratoria applications granted because one loan may include more than one borrower. Similarly, the number of guarantors benefiting from the suspension measures does not coincide with the number of moratoria applications granted because they do not all include a guarantor.
Table 3. Information on banking sector moratoria, total system
|
APPLICATIONS
|
Number
|
Payment suspension applications submitted
|
614,058
|
Payment suspension applications granted
|
509,452
|
LOANS SUSPENDED
|
€m
|
Total System loans (€m)
|
Balance outstanding of loans suspended
|
18,071
|
655,220
|
BORROWERS BENEFITING FROM THE MEASURES*
|
Number
|
Percentage
|
Wage and salaried workers
|
532,148
|
79.3
|
Self-employed (entrepreneurs or professionals)
|
138,658
|
20.7
|
GUARANTORS*
|
Number
|
Percentage
|
Wage and salaried workers
|
42,100
|
85.9
|
Self-employed (entrepreneurs or professionals)
|
6,883
|
14.1
|
BREAKDOWN OF SELF-EMPLOYED BORROWERS BY CNAE (Spanish National Classification of Economic Activities)
|
Number
|
Percentage
|
A Agriculture, forestry and fishing
|
4,904
|
3.5
|
B Mining and quarrying
|
309
|
0.2
|
C Manufacturing
|
6,082
|
4.4
|
D Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
|
290
|
0.2
|
E Water supply
|
140
|
0.1
|
F Construction
|
7,803
|
5.6
|
G Wholesale and retail trade
|
25,667
|
18.5
|
H Transportation and storage
|
10,399
|
7.5
|
I Accommodation and food service activities
|
24,260
|
17.5
|
J Information and communication
|
1,792
|
1.3
|
K Financial and insurance activities
|
1,291
|
0.9
|
L Real estate activities
|
2,414
|
1.7
|
M Professional, scientific and technical activities
|
15,070
|
10.9
|
N Administrative and support service activities
|
3,440
|
2.5
|
O Public administration and defence; compulsory social security
|
142
|
0.1
|
P Education
|
2,648
|
1.9
|
Q Human health and social work activities
|
4,032
|
2.9
|
R Arts, entertainment and recreation
|
3,407
|
2.5
|
S Other service activities
|
24,705
|
17.8
* The number of borrowers benefiting from the suspension measures does not coincide with the number of moratoria applications granted because one loan may include more than one borrower. Similarly, the number of guarantors benefiting from the suspension measures does not coincide with the number of moratoria applications granted because they do not all include a guarantor.
|
|