Briefing on Inflation Report 2020-II will be given on 30 April 2020

No: 2020-24

24 April 2020

As a part of the protective measures taken due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the briefing on Inflation Report 2020-II will be held virtually. Governor Murat Uysal will make a presentation during the meeting.

A live webcast of the briefing will be available here on the website as well as on the official Twitter and YouTube accounts of the CBRT.

Members of the press and economists who wish to follow the meeting should send their names and e-mail addresses to the Bank by 5 p.m. on Monday, 27 April 2020, via an e-mail to: basin@tcmb.gov.tr

For further information, you may send an e-mail to basin@tcmb.gov.tr.