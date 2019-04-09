Brigham Minerals, Inc. : Launches Initial Public Offering

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE: MNRL) (“Brigham Minerals”) announced today
that it has launched an initial public offering of 13,500,000 shares of
its Class A common stock (“common stock”) at an anticipated initial
offering price between $15.00 and $18.00 per share pursuant to a
registration statement on Form S-1 previously filed with the Securities
and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). In addition, Brigham Minerals
intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an
additional 2,025,000 shares of its common stock. The shares have been
authorized for listing on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker
symbol “MNRL,” subject to official notice of issuance.
Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are
acting as lead book-running managers and Barclays Capital Inc., RBC
Capital Markets, LLC, UBS Securities LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC
are also acting as book-running managers for the offering. The offering
of these securities will be made only by means of a prospectus that
meets the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as
amended. A copy of the preliminary prospectus may be obtained from:
Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC
Attention: Prospectus Department
Eleven
Madison Avenue, 3rd floor
New York, NY 10010
Telephone:
1-800-221-1037
usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
Attention: Prospectus Department
200
West Street
New York, NY 10282
Telephone: (212) 902-1171
prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com
About Brigham Minerals, Inc.
Brigham Minerals is an Austin, TX based company that acquires and
actively manages a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the
core of some of the most active, highly economic, liquids-rich resource
basins across the continental United States, including the Permian Basin
in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin
of Oklahoma, the Denver-Julesburg (“DJ”) Basin in Colorado and Wyoming,
and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. Brigham Minerals’ primary
business objective is to maximize risk-adjusted total return to its
shareholders by both capturing organic growth in free cash flow from the
continued development of its existing portfolio of undeveloped
horizontal drilling locations unburdened by development capital
expenditures or lease operating expenses, as well as leveraging its
highly experienced technical evaluation team to continue to execute upon
its scalable business model of sourcing, methodically evaluating and
integrating accretive minerals acquisitions in the core of these
top-tier, liquids-rich resource plays.
Important Information
A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed
with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not
be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the
registration statement becomes effective. The registration statement may
be obtained free of charge at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov
under “Brigham Minerals, Inc.” This press release shall not constitute
an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there
be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which
such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the
registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such
state or jurisdiction.
Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute
“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking
statements, including statements regarding the size, timing or results
of the initial public offering, represent Brigham Minerals’ expectations
or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the results
described in this press release will not be achieved. These
forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other
factors, many of which are outside of Brigham Minerals’ control, that
could cause actual results to differ materially from the results
discussed in the forward-looking statements.
Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it
is made, and, except as required by law, Brigham Minerals does not
undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking
statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible
for Brigham Minerals to predict all such factors. When considering these
forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and
other cautionary statements in the prospectus filed with the SEC in
connection with Brigham Minerals’ initial public offering. The risk
factors and other factors noted in Brigham Minerals’ prospectus could
cause its actual results to differ materially from those contained in
any forward-looking statement.
