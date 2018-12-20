Bright Pattern : Named in Top 10 Asia Pacific Telecom Technology Providers by CIO Advisor APAC

SAN BRUNO, Calif., Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Pattern contact center software placed as a leader in the 2018 Top 10 APAC Telecom Technology Providers by CIO Advisor. Bright Pattern was selected by CIO Advisor's distinguished panel, comprising CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, industry analysts, and the editorial board, based on the ability to deliver efficient and cost-effective enterprise telecom solutions.

With this high achievement, Bright Pattern CEO, Michael McCloskey, and CTO and Founder, Konstantin Kishinsky, were featured in an exclusive article in CIO Advisor magazine , where they discussed the current state of the APAC contact center market and the growth Bright Pattern has experienced in the region with new branch offices in Japan and Australia , the launch of its APAC partner program , and its recent partnership with NTT Communications .

"We are particularly well-suited for APAC markets, as we have already released 12 languages and can readily add more," said Michael McCloskey, CEO of Bright Pattern. "Bright Pattern works with some of the largest enterprise contact centers in APAC, including the largest global travel service company in Asia ."

CIO Advisor stated, "From the perspective of end users, APAC is a region of huge diversity and sheer volume. Understanding this, Bright Pattern delivers flexible capabilities such as the potential to carry out voice-to-text chat transition and provide voice transcription while transitioning to text and treating the whole communication chain as a single conversation."

APAC Partner Program

"We recently announced the expansion of our global Partner Program into the APAC region, offering an immediate path to revenue to value-added reseller (VARs) and solution providers with the only cloud-first omnichannel contact center solution in the industry," said Brian Hays, SVP of Global Sales at Bright Pattern. "At Bright Pattern, we provide our partners with a transparent, simple, and richly rewarding program focused on partner success."

Bright Pattern helps its partners provide superior omnichannel customer service through the use of innovative cloud-first technology that is the most simple and powerful solution for midsize and enterprise companies. Bright Pattern was recently recognized by Ovum as a market challenger and by Gartner as a leader in the Call Center FrontRunners Quadrant .

