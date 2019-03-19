BrightSpring Family of Brands to Host National Day of Hiring

On Wednesday, March 27, BrightSpring Health Services seeks to fill more
than 2,000 jobs during its National Day of Hiring, where operations
nationwide will open their doors to candidates seeking a job to help
people live their best life.
Candidates interested in working for one of the service brands can visit
any of its 200 locations nationwide. The event provides an opportunity
to meet hiring managers, participate in an interview, complete an
application and potentially walk away with a conditional job offer.
Hiring managers may deliver job offers on-site to qualified applicants,
contingent upon background checks.
Interested candidates should
apply online here (or at http://bit.ly/2HMNe5k)
and visit their local agency branch on March 27. Candidates unable to
attend on the designated date can still fill out the registration form,
and they will be contacted by a company representative.
About BrightSpring
BrightSpring Health Services is the parent company of a family of brands
and services that provides clinical, nonclinical and pharmacy and other
ancillary care services for people of all ages, health and skill levels
across home and community settings. BrightSpring is one of the largest
providers of diversified home and community-based health services to
complex, high-cost populations. Its primary businesses include:
behavioral health (including autism services), home health care
(including personal care, home health, and hospice), neuro therapy, and
job placement and vocational training, supported by pharmacy and
telecare ancillary technologies and services. These businesses employ
over 45,000 dedicated team members in more than 45 states and provide
services to over 300,000 people every day.
BrightSpring Health Services is focused on providing quality and
lower-cost outcomes to challenging and high-cost populations, through
best-in-class services and technology innovation. Its Connected Home
care model is becoming an industry-leading approach to the future of
health care services to achieve strong quality and compliance while also
driving efficiency and cutting waste. The company’s care professionals
work in thousands of communities across the United States providing
critically needed daily support services, as well as clinical and
pharmacy health services, in community settings. Founded and
headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, BrightSpring has been making a
difference in people’s lives and communities since 1974 – helping people
live their best life. For more information, visit www.BrightSpringHealth.com.
