BrightSpring Family of Brands to Host National Day of Hiring

On Wednesday, March 27, BrightSpring Health Services seeks to fill more than 2,000 jobs during its National Day of Hiring, where operations nationwide will open their doors to candidates seeking a job to help people live their best life.

BrightSpring is the parent company of a family of brands and services that provides clinical, nonclinical, pharmacy and other ancillary care services for people of all ages, health and skill levels across home and community settings. The company is looking for compassionate people to join its teams at Adoration Home Health and Hospice, All Ways Caring HomeCare, Angel Companions Senior In-Home Care Solutions, Rehab Without Walls Neurosolutions, ResCare Community Living, ResCare Workforce Services and SpringHealth Behavioral and Integrated Care.

As a leading provider of home and community-based health services to complex, high-cost populations, BrightSpring’s primary businesses include: behavioral health (including autism services), home health care (including personal care, home health and hospice), neuro therapy, and job placement and vocational training, supported by pharmacy and telecare ancillary technologies and services. These businesses employ over 45,000 dedicated team members in more than 45 states and provide services to over 300,000 people every day.

Candidates interested in working for one of the service brands can visit any of its 200 locations nationwide. The event provides an opportunity to meet hiring managers, participate in an interview, complete an application and potentially walk away with a conditional job offer. Hiring managers may deliver job offers on-site to qualified applicants, contingent upon background checks.

Interested candidates should apply online here (or at http://bit.ly/2HMNe5k) and visit their local agency branch on March 27. Candidates unable to attend on the designated date can still fill out the registration form, and they will be contacted by a company representative.

About BrightSpring

BrightSpring Health Services is focused on providing quality and lower-cost outcomes to challenging and high-cost populations, through best-in-class services and technology innovation. Its Connected Home care model is becoming an industry-leading approach to the future of health care services to achieve strong quality and compliance while also driving efficiency and cutting waste. The company’s care professionals work in thousands of communities across the United States providing critically needed daily support services, as well as clinical and pharmacy health services, in community settings. Founded and headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, BrightSpring has been making a difference in people’s lives and communities since 1974 – helping people live their best life. For more information, visit www.BrightSpringHealth.com.

