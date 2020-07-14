Brightcore Energy : Completes Lighting Upgrade with Pleasantville Union Free School District

School District Takes Action During COVID-19 Shutdown; Capitalizes on Opportunity to Complete Lighting Upgrade and Secure Annual Energy Savings

Brightcore Energy, a leading provider of end-to-end clean energy solutions to the commercial and institutional (“C&I”) market, announced today the completion of an LED lighting transformation project at Pleasantville Union Free School District (Pleasantville UFSD), which operates three schools across the district, each recognized as a state and federal school of excellence.

While in shutdown resulting from COVID-19, the district took advantage of empty school buildings to drive both energy savings and facility improvements, completing these initiatives in record time in conjunction with Brightcore. This is the second project that Brightcore has completed for Pleasantville UFSD. The first was a lighting transformation at the elementary school two years ago.

”Pleasantville UFSD seized the opportunity presented by the COVID-19 shutdown. They took the initiative to use the current disruption to quickly make improvements for their district and capture subsequent cost savings. The operating and capital budgets of our clients are quickly being impacted by the shutdown, and energy savings is a key lever to improving their bottom line,” explained Mike Richter, president of Brightcore Energy.

Tim Whipple, Assistant Superintendent for Business at Pleasantville UFSD, said: “Pleasantville decided to use the challenge related to COVID-19 to execute a comprehensive lighting upgrade. Brightcore quickly completed over 2,000 retrofits while our buildings were dormant, which is expected to generate over $50k in annual energy savings.”

The project encompassed both retrofits and fixture replacements across multiple buildings and was completed in just six weeks. Empty facilities allowed for an accelerated project schedule, which was executed during normal working hours. Facility employee availability allowed Brightcore experts quick access to all locations.

Armonk, N.Y.-based Brightcore Energy is a provider of end-to-end clean energy solutions to the commercial and institutional market, including LED lighting conversions, commercial and community solar, high-efficiency renewable heating and cooling (geothermal), electric vehicle (EV) charging and battery storage.

