Brighthouse Financial : Announces Preferred Stock Dividend and Related Depositary Share Distribution

09/25/2019 | 05:48pm EDT

September 25, 2019 - Charlotte, NC

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. ('Brighthouse Financial' or the 'company') (Nasdaq: BHF) announced today that it will offer a voluntary program through which stockholders owning fewer than 100 shares of Brighthouse Financial's common stock, as of September 9, 2019, may sell all of their shares. This program allows eligible stockholders to sell their shares in a convenient and efficient manner, and helps the company reduce administrative costs.

Brighthouse Financial's program will be independently administered by Georgeson LLC, a Computershare, Inc. company. Computershare Trust Company, N.A., the company's transfer agent, will serve as paying agent for the program.

Stockholders participating in this program will be assessed a processing fee by Georgeson of $3.50 per share sold, with a maximum fee of $60 per account, to defray the costs of the program. Eligible stockholders will be informed of the program by mail starting September 26, 2019, and will have until December 6, 2019, to participate, unless the program is terminated or extended by the company. Shares held in the company's employee benefit plans are excluded from this program.

Brighthouse Financial will not buy any shares sold by its stockholders through, or otherwise participate in, this program. Neither Georgeson nor Brighthouse Financial is making any recommendation to stockholders regarding their participation in this voluntary program.

Brighthouse Financial stockholders can call Georgeson at (866) 630-6708 Monday to Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time, for additional information.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and other oral or written statements that we make from time to time may contain information that includes or is based upon forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements using words such as 'anticipate,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'project,' 'may,' 'will,' 'could,' 'intend,' 'goal,' 'target,' 'guidance,' 'forecast,' 'preliminary,' 'objective,' 'continue,' 'aim,' 'plan,' 'believe' and other words and terms of similar meaning, or that are tied to future periods, in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. In particular, these include, without limitation, statements relating to future actions, prospective services or products, future performance or results of current and anticipated services or products, sales efforts, expenses, the outcome of contingencies such as legal proceedings, trends in operating and financial results, as well as statements regarding the expected benefits of the separation from MetLife, Inc.

Any or all forward-looking statements may turn out to be wrong. They can be affected by inaccurate assumptions or by known or unknown risks and uncertainties. Many such factors will be important in determining the actual future results of Brighthouse Financial. These statements are based on current expectations and the current economic environment and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. These statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors that might cause such differences include the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in Brighthouse Financial's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC'), particularly in the sections entitled 'Risk Factors' and 'Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk' as well as in Brighthouse Financial's subsequent filings with the SEC. Brighthouse Financial does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as otherwise may be required by law.
About Brighthouse Financial, Inc.
Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (Brighthouse Financial) (Nasdaq: BHF) is on a mission to help people achieve financial security. As one of the largest providers of annuities and life insurance in the U.S., we specialize in products designed to help people protect what they've earned and ensure it lasts.

Learn more at www.brighthousefinancial.com.

Contact:

For Investors
David Rosenbaum
(980) 949-3326
david.rosenbaum@brighthousefinancial.com

For Media
Meghan Lantier
(980) 949-4142
mlantier@brighthousefinancial.com

Disclaimer

Brighthouse Financial Inc. published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 21:47:01 UTC
