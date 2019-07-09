Log in
Brighthouse Organics® Offers Superior Quality & Taste with Greenhouse Grown Product Line-Up

07/09/2019 | 04:44pm EDT

San Antonio, TX, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brighthouse Organics® (brighthouseorganics.com) is the single source solution for organic, greenhouse grown produce. Brighthouse Organics® will showcase its expansive portfolio including premium, organic cucumbers, peppers and tomatoes at this year’s Organic Produce Summit in Monterey from July 10-11, 2019.

 

Brighthouse Organics® is available year-round, 100% Greenhouse Grown and offers superior taste & quality produce to consumers. Driven through its mission to innovate sustainability, Brighthouse Organics® combines the power of innovators and technology to make clean eating accessible for all.

 

“Our Associates are our most valuable assets,” says David Ferman, Director of Marketing at NS Brands, Ltd., “their expertise in greenhouse growing combines the best of technology with traditional farming to superior quality products day in and day out, all year long.”   

 

Since its initial launch in 2017, Brighthouse Organics® has more than doubled its product portfolio. As the industry grows, so does Brighthouse Organics®. It’s dedicated to being the Organic Destination for retailers looking to stock their produce aisle with great tasting, branded organic produce.

 

“Organics continue to grow and outpace conventional across produce,” says Ferman, “Brighthouse Organics® is the fastest growing brand across Organic Greenhouse Vegetables with a full portfolio of large and small tomatoes, cucumbers and peppers that are sustainably sown, and greenhouse grown. It’s truly a brighter way to grow!”

 

Check out Brighthouse Organics® at booth #906 at the Organic Produce Summit to get an inside look into its superior tasting, organic product line up and hear more about the fastest growing organic brand in the market!

 

 

About NS Brands, Ltd.®

NS Brands, Ltd.® is the single source solution for organic and conventional greenhouse grown vegetables in North America driven through the consumer’s preference and demand for snacking tomatoes. Always vine-nurtured and hand-picked at the peak of freshness, only NS Brands, Ltd. produce guarantee great taste all year round. NS Brands, Ltd produce is carefully grown, harvested and packaged by more than 9,000 full-time Associates, and are sold at major grocers, mass retailers, club stores and food service operators in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Known for amazing Associates, award-winning quality, and innovative packaging, NS Brands, Ltd. ® is also committed to having a positive social, environmental and economic impact on the communities in which they operate.

                                                           

Lori Castillo
NS Brands, LTD
210-861-5320
loricastillo@naturesweet.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
